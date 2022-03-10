Jack Campbell to miss at least 2 weeks with a rib injury

Erik Källgren on the ice at Leafs skate … up on an emergency basis



Jack Campbell will be out a minimum of two weeks due to a rib injury@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/We1Oy17qW2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

The official word from the leafs says the same limited amount:

The Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Erik Källgren from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on an emergency basis.



Goaltender Jack Campbell will be out a minimum of two weeks due to a rib injury. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 10, 2022

The first question most of us have is how long, exactly, has Jack Campbell been playing injured. The second question I personally have is why are the Leafs doing that again?

There is a possibility this is brand new, of course, but no one seemed to see anything hinky in the last game.

Two weeks takes the Leafs past this weekend’s outdoor game, past the trade deadline, and into the last 20 games of the season. It does not last long enough for Campbell to be on LTIR. Of course, if his recovery drags on, he can always be retroactively placed on LTIR to the date of the injury.

Update:

Morgan Rielly says he spoke to Campbell this morning and apparently Jack has been dealing with this rib issue for a bit — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 10, 2022

Keefe says Campbell tweaked something a while ago and aggravated that during the game against the Kraken. Campbell didn’t feel better the next day and tests revealed he would need to miss time. #Leafs — David Alter (@dalter) March 10, 2022

Turns out both theories of new/old injury are true.