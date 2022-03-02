Gameday: Contender Maple Leafs vs Perpetual Rebuild Sabres

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and wayward Buffalo Sabres fans! Our two teams are meeting once again, and it’s always a great time when they do. Sadly, the Buffalo Sabres have given up on their first try for a rebuild after Daniel Briere and Chris Drury left, having traded Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights, and are starting from scratch again. Also Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner are still here because they’ll never leave.

BUFFALO SABRES AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

7:30PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA

SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, MSG-B

OTHER GUYS: DIE BY THE BLADE

The Maple Leafs are coming off a sensible 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals after the 10-7 chaos fiasco against the Red Wings. The Sabres have lost six games in a row including the first four games of the road trip they’re currently on.

Buffalo Sabres

Seriously, they’re bad. They’re the fourth worst team in points and points percentage, they haven’t won a game on the road since February 13th when they beat the second worst Montreal Canadiens, and their last win was February 15th was against the equally awful New York Islanders. Be better, Buffalo.

Lines

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Aspland - Peyton Krebs - Victor Olafsson

Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Rasmus Dahlin - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Craig Anderson

Dustin Tokarski

Injuries: Jack Quinn, Colin Miller, Vinnie Hinostroza, Drake Caggiula, Zemgus Girgensons, Henri Jokiharju,

They’re bad. Also no former Leafs tonight to worry about.

Toronto Maple Leafs

You know these guys. They’ve all had some kind of stomach bug, but hopefully they stopped making out between periods, and that’s stopped spreading, otherwise keep checking for players running off the bench.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Nick Robertson - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Rasmus Sandin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin

Petr Mrázek

Jack Campbell

Injuries: Jake Muzzin, Ondřej Kaše

The Maple Leafs are winning games despite being the worst team inexistence, or something like that. Good for them!

Numbers!

Preview Stats Toronto Team Buffalo Toronto Team Buffalo 35-14-4 (5th) Record 16-30-8 (29th) 195GF - 151GA - +44 Goal Differential 141GF - 194GA - -53 29.2% - 1st Power Play 19.2% - 20th 84.7% - 6th Penalty Kill 6.6% - 25th Auston Matthews - 37 Most Goals Tage Thompson - 22 Morgan Rielly - 38 Most Assists Rasus Dahlin - 26 Auston Matthews - 68 Most Points Tage Thompson - 40 Wayne Simmonds - 49 Most PM John Hayden - 57 Morgan Rielly - 24:13 TOI Leader Rasmus Dahlin - 23:51 Petr Mrázek - .895sv% Starting Goalie Craig Anderson - .905sv%

If Mitch Marner gets a point tonight, he’ll take sole place of 19th overall at 415, passing Ian Turnbull

If Auston Matthews scores a power play goal, he takes sole place of 9th all time at 60, passing Lanny McDonald

Petr Mrázek could get his 10th win as a Maple Leaf tonight.

Game is at 7:30, join the chat, cheer the team, and Go Leafs Go!