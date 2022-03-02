Gameday: Contender Maple Leafs vs Perpetual Rebuild Sabres

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans, and wayward Buffalo Sabres fans! Our two teams are meeting once again, and it’s always a great time when they do. Sadly, the Buffalo Sabres have given up on their first try for a rebuild after Daniel Briere and Chris Drury left, having traded Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights, and are starting from scratch again. Also Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner are still here because they’ll never leave.
BUFFALO SABRES AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
7:30PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA
SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, MSG-B
The Maple Leafs are coming off a sensible 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals after the 10-7 chaos fiasco against the Red Wings. The Sabres have lost six games in a row including the first four games of the road trip they’re currently on.
Buffalo Sabres
Seriously, they’re bad. They’re the fourth worst team in points and points percentage, they haven’t won a game on the road since February 13th when they beat the second worst Montreal Canadiens, and their last win was February 15th was against the equally awful New York Islanders. Be better, Buffalo.
Lines
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Aspland - Peyton Krebs - Victor Olafsson
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Rasmus Dahlin - Jacob Bryson
Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Craig Anderson
Dustin Tokarski
Injuries: Jack Quinn, Colin Miller, Vinnie Hinostroza, Drake Caggiula, Zemgus Girgensons, Henri Jokiharju,
They’re bad. Also no former Leafs tonight to worry about.
Toronto Maple Leafs
You know these guys. They’ve all had some kind of stomach bug, but hopefully they stopped making out between periods, and that’s stopped spreading, otherwise keep checking for players running off the bench.
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Nick Robertson - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly - Rasmus Sandin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin
Petr Mrázek
Jack Campbell
Injuries: Jake Muzzin, Ondřej Kaše
The Maple Leafs are winning games despite being the worst team inexistence, or something like that. Good for them!
Numbers!
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Buffalo
|Toronto
|Team
|Buffalo
|35-14-4 (5th)
|Record
|16-30-8 (29th)
|195GF - 151GA - +44
|Goal Differential
|141GF - 194GA - -53
|29.2% - 1st
|Power Play
|19.2% - 20th
|84.7% - 6th
|Penalty Kill
|6.6% - 25th
|Auston Matthews - 37
|Most Goals
|Tage Thompson - 22
|Morgan Rielly - 38
|Most Assists
|Rasus Dahlin - 26
|Auston Matthews - 68
|Most Points
|Tage Thompson - 40
|Wayne Simmonds - 49
|Most PM
|John Hayden - 57
|Morgan Rielly - 24:13
|TOI Leader
|Rasmus Dahlin - 23:51
|Petr Mrázek - .895sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Craig Anderson - .905sv%
- If Mitch Marner gets a point tonight, he’ll take sole place of 19th overall at 415, passing Ian Turnbull
- If Auston Matthews scores a power play goal, he takes sole place of 9th all time at 60, passing Lanny McDonald
- Petr Mrázek could get his 10th win as a Maple Leaf tonight.
Game is at 7:30, join the chat, cheer the team, and Go Leafs Go!
