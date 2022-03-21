Arizona claims Harri Säteri

Yesterday the Leafs made waves with three players on waivers:

Per @reporterchris, waivers today: ARI claims Sateri; SEA claims Derrick Pouliot; VAN claims Brad Richardson; Petr Mrazek clears. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Today Harri Säteri was claimed on entry waivers, so he joins the Arizona Coyotes NHL roster.

Kyle Clifford cleared regular waivers and he can join the Marlies. He would be eligible for their playoffs, and he can also be recalled to the Leafs as one of their four allowed recalls.

Petr Mrázek cleared regular waivers and he is expected to join the Marlies. Only $1.125 million of his cap hit is buried in the minors with him, but it puts the Leafs in the cap position they need right now. Mrázek can also be recalled.

With Nick Robertson already in the AHL, the potential recall slots are being taken quickly.