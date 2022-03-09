Leafs extend Clifford, Dahlström

Today the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have signed forward Kyle Clifford and defender Carl Dahlström to contract extensions.

We’ve signed Kyle Clifford to a two-year contract extension and defenceman Carl Dahlström to a one-year, two-way contract extension. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 9, 2022

Kyle Clifford has been forward depth this season, making it into ten Maple Leafs games, and suiting up for eight with the Marlies. Clifford originally joined the Leafs in the Jake Muzzin trade in 2020, then rejoined the Leafs this season after signing with the Blues for the 2020-21 season. The two-time Stanley Cup winner is signed with the Leafs for two more years, with an AAV of $762,500.

Carl Dahlström was a free agent defense signing this summer, and has spent the season with the Marlies aside from one NHL game with the Leafs. Originally a Chicago draft pick in 2013 he had previously played mostly in the NHL with some time in Chicago and Winnipeg. His extension is for one year, two way deal worth $750,000.

As always at this time of year, signings can lead to speculation about incoming moves, but the added years to Clifford makes him less likely to be picked up on waivers, and the Marlies need defenders for next season, simple as that.

Or the Leafs are preparing to trade for Claude Giroux and Ben Chariot.