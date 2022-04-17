Gameday: Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders

Note the start time, which should be illegal on a Sunday.

It feels like we just played a game yesterday, so I don’t know why the Leafs asked the Islanders over tonight, but here we are.

If the Leafs defeat the Islanders in regulation, the Capitals will qualify for the playoffs, the Islanders will be eliminated from playoff contention, and the eastern conference playoff teams will be set. — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 17, 2022

Them

Leafs have two guys who are 38, and they have none, obviously we know who is better.

The Leafs and the Islanders account for a very high percentage of the right-side tail.

Last time out the Islanders were (from Daily Faceoff, where they give you lines, starting goalies and actual journalism and opinion on the NHLPA report):

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier

Josh Bailey - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise - Mathew Barzal - Kieffer Bellows

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

2ebastian Aho - Andy Greene

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

The Islanders played in Montréal on Friday, and reading the Tweets of their media, you would think the Habs won, but no! The Islanders lit them up 3-0 with Sorokin in net. Assume Varlamov goes tonight. UPDATE: Varlamov is out tonight. Sorokin is in net again per Andrew Gross from Newsday.

Us

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

(Uh oh! Pre-Game Update: Matthews is out!)

Sheldon Keefe says Auston Matthews will not play tonight and is day-to-day. Something happened last night. They say it is minor. — David Alter (@dalter) April 17, 2022

Us, take two:

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

William Nylander - Alexander Kerfoot - Pierre Engvall

Michael Bunting - David Kämpf - Colin Blackwell

Nick Abruzzese - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter

Erik Källgren

The Game

The wins are less and less important now. With a four-point cushion on the Lightning, and too high a hill to climb to catch the Panthers, it all looks set.

Eliminating the Islanders personally is a worthy goal, though.

Go Leafs Go! Don’t get hurt.