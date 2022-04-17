 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gameday: Toronto Maple Leafs vs New York Islanders

The goal is simple, win this, eliminate the Islanders, set the eastern playoff teams and get ready for the Flyers on Tuesday.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Islanders Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

New York Islanders @ Toronto Maple Leafs
7:30 pm on SNO and MSG+

Note the start time, which should be illegal on a Sunday.

It feels like we just played a game yesterday, so I don’t know why the Leafs asked the Islanders over tonight, but here we are.

Them

The New York Islanders - new premium feature on Elite Prospects

Leafs have two guys who are 38, and they have none, obviously we know who is better.

Quant Hockey’s full NHL chart.

The Leafs and the Islanders account for a very high percentage of the right-side tail.

Last time out the Islanders were (from Daily Faceoff, where they give you lines, starting goalies and actual journalism and opinion on the NHLPA report):

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier
Josh Bailey - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise - Mathew Barzal - Kieffer Bellows
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Ross Johnston

Zdeno Chara - Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
2ebastian Aho - Andy Greene

Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby

The Islanders played in Montréal on Friday, and reading the Tweets of their media, you would think the Habs won, but no! The Islanders lit them up 3-0 with Sorokin in net. Assume Varlamov goes tonight. UPDATE: Varlamov is out tonight. Sorokin is in net again per Andrew Gross from Newsday.

Us

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
(Uh oh! Pre-Game Update: Matthews is out!)

Us, take two:

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
William Nylander - Alexander Kerfoot - Pierre Engvall
Michael Bunting - David Kämpf - Colin Blackwell
Nick Abruzzese - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell - confirmed starter
Erik Källgren

The Game

The wins are less and less important now. With a four-point cushion on the Lightning, and too high a hill to climb to catch the Panthers, it all looks set.

Eliminating the Islanders personally is a worthy goal, though.

Go Leafs Go! Don’t get hurt.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...