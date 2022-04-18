Mat Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against Mitch Marner

This covers the incident really well.

"Hopefully he gets fined for that, that would be great."



- Mitch Marner on Matt Barzal holding his jersey on the bench. pic.twitter.com/7ngAJkzb55 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 18, 2022

I have no idea why anyone would think that was funny. It just looks odd. Why don’t his teammates stop him?

Anyhow, yes he got fined:

NY Islanders’ Mathew Barzal has been fined $2,500, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Toronto. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 18, 2022

Which is nothing money to an NHL player (don’t tell Chris Pronger I said that). The internet is forever though.