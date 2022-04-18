 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mat Barzal fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against Mitch Marner

I guess they don’t have a category for just kind of weird.

By KatyaKnappe
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

This covers the incident really well.

I have no idea why anyone would think that was funny. It just looks odd. Why don’t his teammates stop him?

Anyhow, yes he got fined:

Which is nothing money to an NHL player (don’t tell Chris Pronger I said that). The internet is forever though.

