Friday FTB: One last stress free weekend

It's the final game of the 2022 NHL season and the Leafs play the Boston Bruins. We already know Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are resting ahead of the playoffs/being protected from the Bruins goonery but more names may be added to that list later today.
Mitch Marner says he won’t play tomorrow— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2022
Tough to give up a shot at 100 points, but understands that rest/playoff prep is more important @TSN_Edge
The Leafs Tik Tok is doing the Lord's work.
which leaf has the best flow? pic.twitter.com/ZSHFZEHIeC— claire (@willyscarl) April 29, 2022
Chicago is still out there working on their new front office.
Big news in NHL/MLB circles: Former @Cubs exec Jeff Greenberg joins Blackhawks, per @emilymkaplan. https://t.co/3NuNc9eIEo— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 28, 2022
The 2003 draft class is almost done.
It's Matthews. Don't make it hard.
So. Tonight.
After last night's loss to the Blue Jackets, the Lightning play the Islanders tonight and the Leafs playoff opponent will be decided tonight.
We get the Bruins if:
Bruins win, Lightning lose in any fashion as the Bruins will have more wins and ROW than Tampa.
We get the Lightning if:
Lightning win, Bruins lose.
Lightning win, Bruins win.
Who are you cheering for?
Poll
Who do you want?
-
17%
Lightning. I don't trust the Leafs around the Bruins.
-
82%
Boston. Slay the dragon.
After tonight we have the weekend to enjoy ourselves, and not worry about the Leafs for a couple days. The weather looks to be excellent, so take advantage and go outside.
