Friday FTB: One last stress free weekend

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's the final game of the 2022 NHL season and the Leafs play the Boston Bruins. We already know Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are resting ahead of the playoffs/being protected from the Bruins goonery but more names may be added to that list later today.

Mitch Marner says he won’t play tomorrow



Tough to give up a shot at 100 points, but understands that rest/playoff prep is more important @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2022

The Leafs Tik Tok is doing the Lord's work.

which leaf has the best flow? pic.twitter.com/ZSHFZEHIeC — claire (@willyscarl) April 29, 2022

Chicago is still out there working on their new front office.

Big news in NHL/MLB circles: Former @Cubs exec Jeff Greenberg joins Blackhawks, per @emilymkaplan. https://t.co/3NuNc9eIEo — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 28, 2022

The 2003 draft class is almost done.

Related Dustin Brown Set to Retire Following 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

It's Matthews. Don't make it hard.

So. Tonight.

After last night's loss to the Blue Jackets, the Lightning play the Islanders tonight and the Leafs playoff opponent will be decided tonight.

We get the Bruins if:

Bruins win, Lightning lose in any fashion as the Bruins will have more wins and ROW than Tampa.

We get the Lightning if:

Lightning win, Bruins lose.

Lightning win, Bruins win.

Who are you cheering for?

Poll Who do you want? Lightning. I don't trust the Leafs around the Bruins.

Boston. Slay the dragon. vote view results 17% Lightning. I don't trust the Leafs around the Bruins. (75 votes)

82% Boston. Slay the dragon. (355 votes) 430 votes total Vote Now

After tonight we have the weekend to enjoy ourselves, and not worry about the Leafs for a couple days. The weather looks to be excellent, so take advantage and go outside.