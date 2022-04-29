 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday FTB: One last stress free weekend

Enjoy it. Pain starts Monday.

By elseldo
Toronto Island BBQ and Beer Company Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's the final game of the 2022 NHL season and the Leafs play the Boston Bruins. We already know Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are resting ahead of the playoffs/being protected from the Bruins goonery but more names may be added to that list later today.

The Leafs Tik Tok is doing the Lord's work.

Chicago is still out there working on their new front office.

The 2003 draft class is almost done.

It's Matthews. Don't make it hard.

So. Tonight.

After last night's loss to the Blue Jackets, the Lightning play the Islanders tonight and the Leafs playoff opponent will be decided tonight.

We get the Bruins if:

Bruins win, Lightning lose in any fashion as the Bruins will have more wins and ROW than Tampa.

We get the Lightning if:

Lightning win, Bruins lose.

Lightning win, Bruins win.

Who are you cheering for?

Poll

Who do you want?

view results
  • 17%
    Lightning. I don't trust the Leafs around the Bruins.
    (75 votes)
  • 82%
    Boston. Slay the dragon.
    (355 votes)
430 votes total Vote Now

After tonight we have the weekend to enjoy ourselves, and not worry about the Leafs for a couple days. The weather looks to be excellent, so take advantage and go outside.

