Gameday: Maple Leafs vs. Bruins in Toronto

This is it! The final game of the regular season. It’s almost time for the playoffs, but there’s one little detail to sort out first. Will the Leafs play the Bruins or the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. One way or another, we will know by the end of tonight.

Bruins Projected Lines

I’m not even going to try to project lines here as the Bruins are basically sitting every player that you’ve heard of.

Pastrnak and Grzelcyk also resting. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) April 29, 2022

I don’t know who is even left on their team with those eight players out. Probably some call-ups from the Providence Bruins. We’ll find out right before game time.

As also noted in those tweets, the Leafs are scratching Matthews, Marner and Tavares, which brings us to their lines.

Leafs Projected Lines

(source: a guess by Mark Masters)

The Leafs areshort on forwards with all those scratches, even with the emergency recall of Joey Anderson from the Marlies, so they will use a variant 11 forward/7 defence setup tonight meaning the lines will be scrambled from the start. Keefe has often double-shifted William Nylander in this setup, all the way back even when he was coaching him on the Marlies six years ago, with Nylander usually playing on both the first and fourth lines. We’ll see how it actually plays out when the game is on.

Forwards

Ilya Mikheyev - William Nylander - Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Colin Blackwell

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Nick Abruzzese - Joey Anderson - double shift forward

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Justin Holl - double shift defender

Goalies

Erik Källgren - confirmed starter

Petr Mrázek

There’s really nothing left to say on the season right now. There will be a lot to say once the dust clears tonight and we know who the Leafs will play next week in the playoffs.

Tune in here this weekend for full coverage.

In the meantime...

GO LEAFS GO!