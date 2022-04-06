Wednesday FTB: three points in two nights?

In site news, we are working on banning both Fulemin, Acting The, and Seldo, El from both the website and possibly from Twitter as well. Rest assured, they will be punished severely for these Tweets from the first half of last night’s game:

And these are the big bad Panthers people are worried about?



Oh wow Florida teams are so very scary.



Very worried about the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/UfFiGLpFp6 — seldo (@ElSeldo) April 6, 2022

oh yeah like, very reasonable chance the leafs lose this game 7-5 — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) April 6, 2022

The defendants claim, “they were up 5-1, they couldn’t possibly lose!”

The prosecutors responded with a statement, “you sweet summer child.”

The evidence includes:

Exhibit A: The Recap. The Leafs ran out to a 5-1 lead in the first half of a Tuesday night game against the Florida Panthers, before losing it all the way to 5-6 deficit. John Tavares got the team to overtime, only to lose in said overtime.

Exhibit B: Erik Källgren left the game in the second period due to an injury after taking a shot high. It appeared to clip somewhere near his collarbone, neck, or the side of his head. We have no updates as of yet.

And Exhibit C: The Leafs were on the second game of a back-to-back after beating Tampa Bay very convincingly and looked visibly tired in the second half of the game. For as incredible Mitch Marner was in the first half, he was straight up gassed in the second half.

After pledging allegiance to the Blog overlords, jury will vote in the comments.

With Erik Källgren out, who the heck is left?? We will find out tomorrow evening before the team flies out to Dallas.

Mrazek ➡️ out until the playoffs

Kallgren ➡️ now hurt too

Campbell ➡️ literally just returned from an injury



HOW ARE SO MANY GOALIES HURT ALL AT ONCE https://t.co/6XaCNzXx9p — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) April 6, 2022

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, 36, will be retiring at the end of this season, marking a 17-year career all with Anaheim, including a Stanley Cup and over 1000 points to be the franchise leader. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports Getzlaf might take on a front office role with the Ducks as their rebuild moves along.

Ryan Getzlaf contemplated retirement since before the season & officially told teammates last week, per sources. He retires as Anaheim's all time leading scorer.



Getzlaf has talked with Ducks about joining the front office, but no role is formalized yet. https://t.co/Hew6nwXF7P — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 5, 2022

This was a weird and sad story. The Hockey News reported a few days ago that NHL legend Mike Bossy had died of lung cancer. The story was taken down rather quickly and no statement or apology was made at the time. The Hockey News then changed their story to say he is in palliative care. Now, the Bossy family had to make a statement saying the former NHLer is resting peacefully at home while he battled cancer.

At the end of the day, sports shouldn’t try to be TMZ, and instead give privacy and respect to former players and such. It’s just not necessary.

Contrary to speculation, Mike Bossy’s family tells @tvasports he is resting peacefully at home as he continues his battle with cancer. He thanks everyone for their support and asks for all to respect his privacy. https://t.co/9hWcVJ97o8 — Louis Jean (@LouisJeanTVAS) April 4, 2022

In the KHL, the non-Russian teams Dinamo Riga (Latvia) and Jokerit Helsinki (Finland) have left the league. As reported earlier, there are about 120 foreign players in the KHL who are also planning an exodus as the country faces sanctions and potential war crimes for its invasion of Ukraine. Those players are hoping to populate the rest of European hockey, or potentially come to the AHL and ECHL.

We've known for awhile, but it's now official.



Per league President, Dinamo Riga and Jokerit have left the KHL.



They will not participate in the 2022/23 season. pic.twitter.com/fo7f7SlBOn — This was the KHL (@KHLreplays) April 5, 2022