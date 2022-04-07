Gameday: Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a tough test earlier in the week. Back to back games against the two teams they’re battling for the division with and came out with three of four points, and showed they weren’t backing down from scoring goals against anyone.

The Dallas Stars are fighting for their playoff lives as the season winds down. The 2020 Stanley Cup runners-up are hanging on to the final Western Conference playoff spot by a thread, with just one point between them and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Auston Matthews tied the record for most goals in a season by a Maple Leaf against the Tampa Bay Lightning but wasn’t able to score against the Panthers, despite notching three assists. Will he do the deed tonight against the Stars, or wait to do it at home against the Montréal Canadiens?

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars

8:30PM Toronto Time

Bally Sports Southwest, Sportsnet Ontario

Other guys: Defending Big D

Them

The Dallas Stars aren’t the team that went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. They aren’t a team most people even think about anymore. They exist, and have struggled last season and this, and aren’t sure if they should rebuild or not, since they have Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin signed forever.

As I mentioned above, they’re barely hanging on to the right to be demolished by the Colorado Avalanche in round one. I’m sorry Star fans, but I hope you don’t make that lead over Vegas bigger tonight.

Lines (?)

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Marian Studenic

Joel Kiviranta - Vladislav Namestnikov - Alexander Radulov

Michael Raffl - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening

Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen

Joel Hanley - John Klingberg

Thomas Harley - Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Injuries: Anton Khudobin, Braden Holtby, Esa Lindell, Jacob Peterson, Denis Gruianov

No former Leafs, thank goodness.

US!

The Maple Leafs are awesome, remember? They love scoring goals and blowing leads, but man are they ever a fun team to watch. If you go up big boys, don’t take your foot off the gas. Don’t take anyone’s nonsense, and chase the goalie again.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alexander Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Nick Abruzzese - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Injuries: Rasmus Sandin, Ondřej Kaše, Petr Mrázek

Former Stars: Jack Campbell - get a shutout buddy!

Here is a table I like to make that probably doesn’t mean much about todays specific game.

Preview Stats Toronto Team Dallas Toronto Team Dallas 45-19-6 (5th) Record 21-35-11 (29th) 268GF - 215GA - +53 Goal Differential 200GF - 204GA - -4 30.2% - 1st Power Play 21.8% - 14th 83% - 7th Penalty Kill 78.8% - 18th Auston Matthews - 54 Most Goals Jason Robertson - 32 Mitch Marner - 57 Most Assists Joe Pavelski - 43 Auston Matthews - 95 Most Points Joe Pavelski - 68 Wayne Simmonds - 76 Most PM Jamie Benn - 76 Morgan Rielly - 23:56 TOI Leader Miro Heiskanen - 24:51 Petr Mrázek - .884sv% Starting Goalie Jon Gillies(?) - .884sv%

The game is 8:30 on Sportsnet Ontario!

Set the record Auston!

Go Leafs Go!