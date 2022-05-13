Friday FTB: what are you willing to put on the line?

Okay, so Game 7 really is needed. So be it. See you on Saturday night at 7pm ET.

Auston Matthews will be there, with his balls on the line going for it. I can name a few more people with jobs on top of their balls that will be on the line on Saturday.

Auston Matthews: "We've just got to put our balls on the line and go for it." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 13, 2022

Game 6 was an opportunity to win the series, but that’s in the past as well. Now it’s a straight 50/50 shot at moving on.

Matthews: “What’s in the past is in the past man, it’s about the next game.” — David Alter (@dalter) May 13, 2022

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 (OT) over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 3-3

Boston Bruins 5-2 over Carolina Hurricanes — series tied 3-3

St. Louis Blues 5-1 over Minnesota Wild — STL win 4-2

Edmonton Oilers 4-2 over Los Angeles Kings— series tied 3-3

Former Leafs nearly eliminated the Oilers last night — with goals coming from Sean Durzi and Carl Grundstrom. However on the other side, the Oilers had their secret weapons: Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie, who combined for three points to keep the Oilers alive. They get Darnell Nurse back for Game 7 on Saturday.

The St. Louis Blues are the second team to move on to the second round, taking out the Minnesota Wild in six games. I had the Wild going to the Finals, so whoops there. The Blues are now going to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

The Bruins won at home over Carolina, like they have a lot in this series, and go back to Raleigh for thee final game.

At the end of the day, only one team got eliminated out of these four elimination games. Three teams moved on. Tampa Bay was whiskers away from being the second, though.

that was close from Matthews pic.twitter.com/CLXmbmdW1c — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 13, 2022

Tonight’s Games

New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

PIT up 3-2, 7:00pm, TNT, CBC, SN

Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals

FLA up 3-2, 7:30pm, TBS, SN360

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

CGY up 3-2, 9:30pm, TNT, CBC, SN

In terms of games tonight, New York needs to be perfect again to stay alive one more night in Pittsburgh. The Penguins probably won’t have Crosby for this game after taking a high hit.

The Panthers won a gitsy comeback in Game 5 so they have a chance to close out the series tonight. The winner of this series plays either the Leafs or Lightning.

Calgary’s offense finally woke up (somewhat) and they have a chance to close out the series in six games.

Congrats to Jade Iginla on being selected to Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the 2022 Women’s U18 World Junior Championships.

Congrats to Jade Iginla on landing on @HockeyCanada's U18 selection camp roster! The 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship will run June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin.



In 22 games with Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna this year, she put up 18 goals and 28 points! pic.twitter.com/gEISpGtdjC — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 12, 2022

Congrats to Mark Hamill for being drafted by the New Jersey Devils. An incredible pickup. Hopefully the Devils have some vets that can settle down the young Hamill. The prospect is also known for his maniacal laughs during animated episodes on the ice.

As someone completely ignorant of anything sports-related, I am deeply honored. #ThankYouNewJerseyDevils #NHLDraft2022 https://t.co/HbeJ7uDF3E — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 12, 2022

Enterprise will (I hope) be donating $102,000 to charity after 102 hat tricks were scored this year.

Congratulations to all of the @NHL players who netted hat tricks during the 2021-22 season capping another amazing year of the Enterprise #HatTrickChallenge. With 102 hatties scored during the regular season, we set a single season record for donations since the program began. pic.twitter.com/AzjUA74Kr9 — Enterprise (@Enterprise) May 11, 2022

The IIHF Men’s World Championships start this weekend on TSN. The Swiss team have some recognizable names on it.