Game day: Game Seven

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
GAME SEVEN - SERIES TIED 3-3
7:00PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA
CBC, TNT, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN
DON'T GLOAT TOO MUCH: RAW CHARGE
Okay.
It's fine.
It's just another hockey game.
Nothing stressful. Nothing too bad.
Hey, the Leafs played a great game on Thursday. It was one of the better games I've seen, losing aside. Come out hard, play the full 60 (or 80, 100, 120, 140) and just win baby.
Over this series the Maple Leafs have won all of the odd numbered games. They've never trailed in the series standings. The star players are all performing. Jack Campbell is the better goalie right now.
Everything is better than any of the playoff series since the first uptick of the rebuild in 2017.
It's possible. It's do-able. It's our time.
Go Leafs Go.
Tampa Bay Lightning lines
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Brandon Hagel
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare -Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh- Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Andrei Vaselevsliy
Brian Elliotte
The Lightning haven't been making many changes and I wouldn't expect any to happen today.
Toronto Maple Leafs lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell - Ondřej Kaše
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
Hey. It's the Leafs. They're fine.
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|3-3
|Series
|3-3
|23GF - 21GA - +2
|Goal Differential
|21GF - 23GA - -2
|16% - 11th
|Power Play
|22.6% - 7th
|77.4% - 10th
|Penalty Kill
|84% - 6th
|Auston Matthews - 4
|Most Goals
|Colton, Palat - 3
|Mitch Marner - 5
|Most Assists
|Nikita Kucherov - 6
|Auston Matthews - 8
|Most Points
|Nikita Kucherov - 8
|Ilya Lyubushkin - 18
|Most PM
|Jan Rutta - 17
|TJ Brodie - 22:44
|TOI Leader
|Victor Hedman - 25:45
|Jack Campbell - .893sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Andrei Vasilevskiy - .885sv%
Three games up tonight and they're all game sevens.
Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes
4:30PM
ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnets 360, East, West, Pacific, BSSO
Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00PM
TNT, CBC, Various Sportsnets, TVA Sports, BSSUN
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
10:00PM
ESPN, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSC
Okay.
7PM.
Go Leafs Go.
Loading comments...