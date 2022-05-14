Game day: Game Seven

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

GAME SEVEN - SERIES TIED 3-3

7:00PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA

CBC, TNT, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN

DON'T GLOAT TOO MUCH: RAW CHARGE

Okay.

It's fine.

It's just another hockey game.

Nothing stressful. Nothing too bad.

Hey, the Leafs played a great game on Thursday. It was one of the better games I've seen, losing aside. Come out hard, play the full 60 (or 80, 100, 120, 140) and just win baby.

Over this series the Maple Leafs have won all of the odd numbered games. They've never trailed in the series standings. The star players are all performing. Jack Campbell is the better goalie right now.

Everything is better than any of the playoff series since the first uptick of the rebuild in 2017.

It's possible. It's do-able. It's our time.

Go Leafs Go.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Brandon Hagel

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare -Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh- Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vaselevsliy

Brian Elliotte

The Lightning haven't been making many changes and I wouldn't expect any to happen today.

Toronto Maple Leafs lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell - Ondřej Kaše

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Hey. It's the Leafs. They're fine.

Preview Stats Toronto Team Tampa Toronto Team Tampa 3-3 Series 3-3 23GF - 21GA - +2 Goal Differential 21GF - 23GA - -2 16% - 11th Power Play 22.6% - 7th 77.4% - 10th Penalty Kill 84% - 6th Auston Matthews - 4 Most Goals Colton, Palat - 3 Mitch Marner - 5 Most Assists Nikita Kucherov - 6 Auston Matthews - 8 Most Points Nikita Kucherov - 8 Ilya Lyubushkin - 18 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17 TJ Brodie - 22:44 TOI Leader Victor Hedman - 25:45 Jack Campbell - .893sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .885sv%

Three games up tonight and they're all game sevens.

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

4:30PM

ESPN, TVA Sports, Sportsnets 360, East, West, Pacific, BSSO

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00PM

TNT, CBC, Various Sportsnets, TVA Sports, BSSUN

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

10:00PM

ESPN, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSC

Okay.

7PM.

Go Leafs Go.