Maple Leafs sign Mark Giordano for 2 more years

Today, instead of taking the long weekend off, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed defender Mark Giordano to a two year contract extension that will carry an $800,000 salary cap hit.

We’ve signed defenceman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 22, 2022

The Toronto born Giordano was acquired at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline along with Colin Blackwell for two second round picks and a third, in what was at the time a steal of a trade and confirmed at the end of the regular season.

Giordano helped shore up the Maple Leafs blueline heading into the playoffs, with 12 points in 20 games, and became enamored with his usual partner in Timothy Liljegren.

Re-signing Giordano was a big want for many Maple Leafs fans, but the cost was worrisome, with some people projecting his value on the free agent market at around $6 million, others putting it at around $2.5-3 million.

Hometown discount pic.twitter.com/tkry6FvN5M — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) May 22, 2022

Kyle Dubas has been able to bring in and keep veteran players from the Toronto area before, and now Giordano lines up with Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza in that column.

The Maple Leafs aren't done yet, they still some work to do with nine more players to make decisions on:

With Giordano extended, the #LeafsForever now have $7,047,717 in projected cap space next season, with a projected roster of 18 (11F-5D-2G)



UFAs include:

Mikheyev

Spezza

Blackwell

Lyubushkin

Campbell



RFAs include:

Kase

Engvall

Sandin

Liljegrenhttps://t.co/Jws4KH5kSj — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 22, 2022

Two more years for the 38 year old defender means he will most likely retire as a Maple Leaf, hopefully with a Stanley Cup ring or two.