Playoff Game Day #2: Will the Lightning show up?

I hope everyone stayed away from the gas station sushi today.

By elseldo
Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - MAPLE LEAFS LEAD 1-0
7:30PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA
CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, ESPN2
I think it’s fair to say that game one of this series turned out much better than expected. A 5-0 shutout against a team a lot of people were afraid of facing at any point in the playoffs, let alone the first round.

Despite being shorthanded multiple times, including a five minute major, the Maple Leafs penalty kill came across as the most important part of the game, more so than every before. And it’s a good thing that the PK is so good because the game got wild as it went on, with multiplayers being politely asked to leave, including Morgan Rielly who I don’t think has ever gotten a game misconduct before.

Kyle Clifford is out, and I’m sure Wayne Simmonds and Corey Perry will be watch closely all game as they were fined as well.

There’s some good timing, I guess, with Clifford being suspended as Michael Bunting returns to the line up after missing a few games to end the season. I also hope that William Nylander just stuck to the chicken and pasta ahead of the game, because proper nutrition is one of the greatest developments in human history.

No big news coming out of the Lightning camp, so I assume it will be the same amount of no-shows that didn’t show up on Monday.

Tampa Bay Lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Cal Foote
Mikhail Sergachev - Jan Rutta

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Toronto Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Ondřej Kaše - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren

Injuries: Petr Mrázek, Rasmus Sandin
Scratched: Jason Spezza, Nick Abruzzese
Suspended: Kyle Clifford

Series Stats

Preview Stats

Toronto Team Tampa
1-0 Series 0-1
5GF - 0GA - +5 Goal Differential 0GF - 5GA - -5
16.7% - 9th Power Play 0% - T 10th
100% - T 1st Penalty Kill 83.3% - 8th
Auston Matthews - 2 Most Goals 18 Players - 0 Goals
Rielly, Kaše, Marner - 2 Most Assists 18 Players - 0 Assists
Matthews, Marner - 3 Most Points 18 Players - 0 Points
Clifford, Rielly - 15 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17
TJ Brodie - 22:47 TOI Leader Mikhail Sergachev - 23:30
Jack Campbell - 1.000sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .844sv%

At the risk of sounding cocky and jinxing the team, I’m not worried about tonight at all.

Four game son schedule tonight:

7:00PM - Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina leads series 1-0
ESPN, Sportsnet360, TVA Sports 2, BSSO, NESN

7:30PM - Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs lead series 1-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN

9:00PM - St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Blues lead series 1-0
ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports 2,BSN, BSWIX, BSMW

9:30PM - Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Kings lead series 1-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSC

Stay and chat with us, and don’t scare away guests unless they’re Habs fans who are lost looking for lottery odds.

Go Leafs Go!

