Playoff Game Day #2: Will the Lightning show up?

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - MAPLE LEAFS LEAD 1-0
7:30PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA
CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, ESPN2
I think it’s fair to say that game one of this series turned out much better than expected. A 5-0 shutout against a team a lot of people were afraid of facing at any point in the playoffs, let alone the first round.
Despite being shorthanded multiple times, including a five minute major, the Maple Leafs penalty kill came across as the most important part of the game, more so than every before. And it’s a good thing that the PK is so good because the game got wild as it went on, with multiplayers being politely asked to leave, including Morgan Rielly who I don’t think has ever gotten a game misconduct before.
Kyle Clifford is out, and I’m sure Wayne Simmonds and Corey Perry will be watch closely all game as they were fined as well.
There’s some good timing, I guess, with Clifford being suspended as Michael Bunting returns to the line up after missing a few games to end the season. I also hope that William Nylander just stuck to the chicken and pasta ahead of the game, because proper nutrition is one of the greatest developments in human history.
William Nylander had food poisoning the day of Game 1. Bad sushi for lunch. He was puking before puck drop.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2022
No big news coming out of the Lightning camp, so I assume it will be the same amount of no-shows that didn’t show up on Monday.
Tampa Bay Lines
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Cal Foote
Mikhail Sergachev - Jan Rutta
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Toronto Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Ondřej Kaše - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
Injuries: Petr Mrázek, Rasmus Sandin
Scratched: Jason Spezza, Nick Abruzzese
Suspended: Kyle Clifford
Series Stats
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|1-0
|Series
|0-1
|5GF - 0GA - +5
|Goal Differential
|0GF - 5GA - -5
|16.7% - 9th
|Power Play
|0% - T 10th
|100% - T 1st
|Penalty Kill
|83.3% - 8th
|Auston Matthews - 2
|Most Goals
|18 Players - 0 Goals
|Rielly, Kaše, Marner - 2
|Most Assists
|18 Players - 0 Assists
|Matthews, Marner - 3
|Most Points
|18 Players - 0 Points
|Clifford, Rielly - 15
|Most PM
|Jan Rutta - 17
|TJ Brodie - 22:47
|TOI Leader
|Mikhail Sergachev - 23:30
|Jack Campbell - 1.000sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Andrei Vasilevskiy - .844sv%
At the risk of sounding cocky and jinxing the team, I’m not worried about tonight at all.
Four game son schedule tonight:
7:00PM - Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina leads series 1-0
ESPN, Sportsnet360, TVA Sports 2, BSSO, NESN
7:30PM - Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs lead series 1-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN
9:00PM - St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Blues lead series 1-0
ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports 2,BSN, BSWIX, BSMW
9:30PM - Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Kings lead series 1-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSC
Stay and chat with us, and don’t scare away guests unless they’re Habs fans who are lost looking for lottery odds.
Go Leafs Go!
