Playoff Game Day #2: Will the Lightning show up?

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - MAPLE LEAFS LEAD 1-0

7:30PM - SCOTIABANK ARENA

CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, ESPN2

I think it’s fair to say that game one of this series turned out much better than expected. A 5-0 shutout against a team a lot of people were afraid of facing at any point in the playoffs, let alone the first round.

Despite being shorthanded multiple times, including a five minute major, the Maple Leafs penalty kill came across as the most important part of the game, more so than every before. And it’s a good thing that the PK is so good because the game got wild as it went on, with multiplayers being politely asked to leave, including Morgan Rielly who I don’t think has ever gotten a game misconduct before.

Kyle Clifford is out, and I’m sure Wayne Simmonds and Corey Perry will be watch closely all game as they were fined as well.

There’s some good timing, I guess, with Clifford being suspended as Michael Bunting returns to the line up after missing a few games to end the season. I also hope that William Nylander just stuck to the chicken and pasta ahead of the game, because proper nutrition is one of the greatest developments in human history.

William Nylander had food poisoning the day of Game 1. Bad sushi for lunch. He was puking before puck drop. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2022

No big news coming out of the Lightning camp, so I assume it will be the same amount of no-shows that didn’t show up on Monday.

Tampa Bay Lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Cal Foote

Mikhail Sergachev - Jan Rutta

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Toronto Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Ondřej Kaše - Colin Blackwell - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Injuries: Petr Mrázek, Rasmus Sandin

Scratched: Jason Spezza, Nick Abruzzese

Suspended: Kyle Clifford

Series Stats

Preview Stats Toronto Team Tampa Toronto Team Tampa 1-0 Series 0-1 5GF - 0GA - +5 Goal Differential 0GF - 5GA - -5 16.7% - 9th Power Play 0% - T 10th 100% - T 1st Penalty Kill 83.3% - 8th Auston Matthews - 2 Most Goals 18 Players - 0 Goals Rielly, Kaše, Marner - 2 Most Assists 18 Players - 0 Assists Matthews, Marner - 3 Most Points 18 Players - 0 Points Clifford, Rielly - 15 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17 TJ Brodie - 22:47 TOI Leader Mikhail Sergachev - 23:30 Jack Campbell - 1.000sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .844sv%

At the risk of sounding cocky and jinxing the team, I’m not worried about tonight at all.

Four game son schedule tonight:

7:00PM - Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina leads series 1-0

ESPN, Sportsnet360, TVA Sports 2, BSSO, NESN

7:30PM - Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs lead series 1-0

ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSUN

9:00PM - St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Blues lead series 1-0

ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports 2,BSN, BSWIX, BSMW

9:30PM - Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

Kings lead series 1-0

ESPN2, CBC, TVA Sports, Sportsnet, BSSC

Go Leafs Go!