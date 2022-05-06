Playoff Game Day #3: Now it’s a best of five

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 - SERIES TIED 1-1

7:30PM - AMALIE ARENA

CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, TBS, BSSUN

Previously in Round one:

So far the Maple Leafs and Lightning have each won a game, scored five+ goals, and ridden their special teams to wins.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper has said that he won’t be making any changes to the lineup that controlled the game on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs are moving players around and in and out, including reuniting John Tavares and William Nylander. Ondřej Kaše is expected to play tonight, but didn’t participate in morning skate; Joey Anderson took his spot. It looks like Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds are out on the road trip, Jason Spezza is making his playoff debut for 2022 as well.

In case you didn’t see the FTB headline on the front page, the Maple Leafs have removed Rasmus Sandin from IR and he could be close to playing? Maybe?

It won’t be a home crowd for the Leafs, but I’m sure lots of Leafs Nation will have made the trip south. Nothing better than a hockey game you can wear shorts to.

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Jan Rutta is out, former Maple Leaf Zach Bogosian is in.

Toronto Maple Leafs Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

William Nylander - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall - Colin Blackwell - Jason Spezza

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren

Wait, is that Justin Holl? Aw man.

Playoff Numbers in table form

Preview Stats Toronto Team Tampa Toronto Team Tampa 1-1 Series 1-1 8GF - 5GA - +3 Goal Differential 5GF - 8GA - -3 10% - 13th Power Play 25% - 5th 75% - 12th Penalty Kill 90% - 4th Marner, Matthews - 2 Most Goals 5 Players - 1 Goal Marner, Matthews - 3 Most Assists Victor Hedman - 3 Marner, Matthews - 5 Most Points Victor Hedman - 4 Ilya Lyubushkin - 16 Most PM Jan Rutta - 17 TJ Brodie - 21:37 TOI Leader Victor Hedman - 23:12 Jack Campbell - .914sv% Starting Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy - .879sv%

NHL Playoffs Day 5 schedule:

7:00PM - Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

Hurricanes lead series 2-0

TNT, SN360, TVAS2, NESN, BSSO

Bring the passion, bring the noise, and Go Leafs Go!