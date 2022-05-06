Playoff Game Day #3: Now it’s a best of five

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
2022 NHL PLAYOFFS ROUND 1 - SERIES TIED 1-1
7:30PM - AMALIE ARENA
CBC, SPORTSNET, TVA SPORTS, TBS, BSSUN
Previously in Round one:
So far the Maple Leafs and Lightning have each won a game, scored five+ goals, and ridden their special teams to wins.
Lightning coach Jon Cooper has said that he won’t be making any changes to the lineup that controlled the game on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs are moving players around and in and out, including reuniting John Tavares and William Nylander. Ondřej Kaše is expected to play tonight, but didn’t participate in morning skate; Joey Anderson took his spot. It looks like Kyle Clifford and Wayne Simmonds are out on the road trip, Jason Spezza is making his playoff debut for 2022 as well.
In case you didn’t see the FTB headline on the front page, the Maple Leafs have removed Rasmus Sandin from IR and he could be close to playing? Maybe?
It won’t be a home crowd for the Leafs, but I’m sure lots of Leafs Nation will have made the trip south. Nothing better than a hockey game you can wear shorts to.
Tampa Bay Lightning Lines
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel- Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Jan Rutta is out, former Maple Leaf Zach Bogosian is in.
Toronto Maple Leafs Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
William Nylander - John Tavares - Ondřej Kaše
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kämpf - Alex Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall - Colin Blackwell - Jason Spezza
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
Wait, is that Justin Holl? Aw man.
Playoff Numbers in table form
Preview Stats
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|Toronto
|Team
|Tampa
|1-1
|Series
|1-1
|8GF - 5GA - +3
|Goal Differential
|5GF - 8GA - -3
|10% - 13th
|Power Play
|25% - 5th
|75% - 12th
|Penalty Kill
|90% - 4th
|Marner, Matthews - 2
|Most Goals
|5 Players - 1 Goal
|Marner, Matthews - 3
|Most Assists
|Victor Hedman - 3
|Marner, Matthews - 5
|Most Points
|Victor Hedman - 4
|Ilya Lyubushkin - 16
|Most PM
|Jan Rutta - 17
|TJ Brodie - 21:37
|TOI Leader
|Victor Hedman - 23:12
|Jack Campbell - .914sv%
|Starting Goalie
|Andrei Vasilevskiy - .879sv%
Bring the passion, bring the noise, and Go Leafs Go!
