FTB: 2nd Saturday with no game

Another Saturday with no Leafs hockey, so we need to find something to do. Your weather in Toronto is going to be a bit brisk, but with enough sun to fool you:

Maybe what you need is a good hot bowl of soup to warm you up after you try to wear shorts outside when it’s 13 degrees.

My favourite soup is homemade mushroom soup with some cream and cheddar melted in at the end. So that’s what I’ll be making.

In other news, the Bruins got a win, and some games happened later on of which I know nothing. You don’t need PPP’s help to know the scores of games though.

We have afternoon hockey today, though!

Florida @ Washington is at 1 pm

Colorado @ Nashville is at 4:30 pm

Rangers @ Pittsburgh is at 7 pm

Calgary @ Dallas is at 9:30 pm

All are tied at one game all except Colorado and Nashville, because I’m not sure what would have to happen for Nashville to win a game.

Patrick Marleau will make an announcement "regarding the future of his hockey career" on Tuesday, May 10 in San Jose. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 6, 2022

Why are the Leafs so important for Rogers Sports & Media?



Cost per 30 seconds of airtime:



Toronto Maple Leafs: $60k

"Non-Leafs" Team: $22k

"Non-Leafs" Team: $17K — Adam Seaborn (@AHBSeaborn) May 2, 2022

Gary Bettman spoke to the media from the Toronto - Tampa game:

No changes in the works for Russia policy or playoff format, NHL commissioner says https://t.co/JeALoEnlyI via @torontostar — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) May 7, 2022

Nothing exciting was said. As for the playoff format, the best way to surf the wave of fan emotion is to talk up wanting more teams in the playoffs at the end of the regular season as the close races lead to hotly contested games. Then once the playoffs start and you realize there are two or three really crappy teams that don’t belong even in this current format, everyone shuts up about it.

You want close races? You need parity for that. But you don’t want parity for your own team, you want your team to spend like a teenager with their parents’ credit card. This is the tension that means you’ll always hate the NHL, no matter what they decide to do.

Scary thing in the Boston game:

Scary scene in Boston as a glass panel in the penalty box fell and hit the game’s timeout coordinator, resulting in him being stretchered off. pic.twitter.com/ZtyIW9lvXk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2022

I'm told the NHL official, Joe Foley, of Peabody, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Seems to be doing OK. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 7, 2022

That’s it from me, have a good Saturday, and see you Sunday night, at 7 pm for a change, for game four of the only series that matters.