FTB: No Stanley Cup visits for Russia

Or Belarus, because, you know.

By elseldo
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin tours his home with the Stanley Cup. Photo by: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans! I wrote this for Thursday but due to day confusion caused by horrible temperatures, another post was published so this one got pushed back. I hope its not too out of date.

It was a big hockey night last night as many championship games were played!

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, and it was a great game with Colorado beating Tampa 4-3! What a time!

When the winners get their traditional day with the cup, it won’t be heading to Russia or Belarus. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the cup won’t travel there during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Game seven of the OHL Championship Series happened between the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs, with Hamilton taking it all to represent the OHL at the Memorial Cup in Saint John at the end of the month, joining the WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the QMJHL Presidents Cup winners Shawinigan Cataractes.

This is Hamiltons second OHL Championship since leaving Belleville for the steel city.

Hey, here’s a pointless tweet:

I bet those teams also pay their employees at the very least minimum wage, unlike some hockey adjacent companies.

Speaking of pointless statements....

“Normal course” and “Completely Stable” are two phrases not usually used when describing the Ottawa Senators.

The Nashville Predators are for sale again!

It's always good when politicians can afford sports teams, that's hownyou know they have everyone's best interests at heart.

Sorry for hetting spicy there. You want sports without commentary, go to The Athletic.

Alright. It's Friday. Enjoy your weekend!

Oh, and there was a trade or something.

