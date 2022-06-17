FTB: No Stanley Cup visits for Russia

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans! I wrote this for Thursday but due to day confusion caused by horrible temperatures, another post was published so this one got pushed back. I hope its not too out of date.

It was a big hockey night last night as many championship games were played!

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, and it was a great game with Colorado beating Tampa 4-3! What a time!

When the winners get their traditional day with the cup, it won’t be heading to Russia or Belarus. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the cup won’t travel there during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bill Daly on NHL's position on Russia-born plyrs & their day w/ the Cup this summer: "We made both clubs aware ... the Cup isnt going to RUS or Belarus. We may owe a Cup trip in the future. That can happen just like we've done w/ the pandemic, but it's not happening this summer." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) June 15, 2022

Game seven of the OHL Championship Series happened between the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs, with Hamilton taking it all to represent the OHL at the Memorial Cup in Saint John at the end of the month, joining the WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings and the QMJHL Presidents Cup winners Shawinigan Cataractes.

This is Hamiltons second OHL Championship since leaving Belleville for the steel city.

Hey, here’s a pointless tweet:

You know who's invested in analytics?



The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.



Really makes you think... — Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) June 15, 2022

I bet those teams also pay their employees at the very least minimum wage, unlike some hockey adjacent companies.

Speaking of pointless statements....

Gary Bettman said nothing has changed when it comes to the Ottawa Senators status:



"The ownership is the ownership...the franchise is completely stable and functioning in normal course." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 15, 2022

“Normal course” and “Completely Stable” are two phrases not usually used when describing the Ottawa Senators.

The Nashville Predators are for sale again!

BREAKING: The buyer nearing a deal to purchase the Nashville Predators is former Tennessee governor @BillHaslam, brother of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.



We value the @PredsNHL at $680 million. Forbes says Bill Haslam is worth $2.3 billion. https://t.co/Mkdn4qiegl — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) June 17, 2022

It's always good when politicians can afford sports teams, that's hownyou know they have everyone's best interests at heart.

Sorry for hetting spicy there. You want sports without commentary, go to The Athletic.

Alright. It's Friday. Enjoy your weekend!

Oh, and there was a trade or something.