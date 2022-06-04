 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday FTB: down 0-2, what kind of potato are you?

And your chess piece preferences

By HardevLad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Two
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Russian Blue Potato Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tends goal against Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers during the first period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 03, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Both Conference Finals are sitting at 2-0 in favour of the team with home ice advantage. Colorado and New York hold the advantage as both series move to Edmonton and Tampa Bay. Can the Oilers figure out their defense, and can the Lightning figure out their offense?

But before we get any answers to the hockey thing, I must ask you two completely unrelated questions:

  1. If you were a potato, what kind of potato would you be and why?
  2. And how do you take your potatoes?

Personally, I consider myself a mashed potato (with skin), while shoestring fries are the way to go for me. Allows for maximum surface area for sauce to engage. What’s yours?

Alternate question, if you were asked by an NHL scout what kind of chess piece you would be, what would you choose?

MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum feels Leafs fans’ pain, promises a Stanley Cup | by: The Globe and Mail

The Black Girl Hockey Club announced the nine recipients of the BGHC Summer 2022 Scholarship. The non-profit awarded $29,000 to Black girls pursuing their hockey dreams.

Hockey Canada is under the government’s microscope as both the Ministry for Sport will be doing an audit on their conduct surrounding the eight-player sexual assault case, as well the House of Commons will force Hockey Canada in front of a standing committee.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...