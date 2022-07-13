Toronto Maple Leafs to sign Denis Malgin

The Toronto Maple Leafs have looked into their recent past and brought back Swiss forward Denis Malgin, according to NHL Reporter Kevin Weekes:

Malgin came to Toronto in February 2020 for underused forward Mason Marchment.

It looked like a basic minor trade at the time, but after the 2019-2020 NHL season was cut short, Malgin went back to Switzerland and Marchment turned into a great player for the Panthers, which many Leafs fans have never stopped talking about.

Spending the pandemic in his home league, he was about a point per game each season (42 in 45 games in 2020/21 and 52 in 48 games in 21/22).

In 192 NHL games before that he scored 60 total points (28G, 32A).

Now, Malgin is back and ready to resume his NHL career.

