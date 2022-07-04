2022 Free Agency and Draft Information

Filed under:
Jun 27, 2022, 9:00am EDT
July 4
How does the NHL Entry Draft really work?
Not an expose on how the fix is in, just the boring facts about a thing we think we understand because it’s ubiquitous.
June 28
Jam-packed July in the NHL
A reminder of the weird July schedule this year.
June 27
New offseason cap calculation & updated RFA list
Leafs chip a chunk out of their cap space.
June 27
Sometimes you just have to pay them to leave
It’s buyout time, but the Leafs are very unlikely to be a player in this game.