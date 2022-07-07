 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Trade Pick swap to move Mrázek

Filed under:

Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrázek

Picks involved.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

In terms of pick value the difference between the 25th and 38th on average is very, very small. In this volatile draft, it might properly be considered to be the same value. Unless there’s more to this, this is a home run trade.

Mrázek was signed last summer to a three-year deal at what seemed like a comfortable AAV. Injuries and poor performance after them have taken the bloom off the AAV, and the Leafs are now in need of someone to man the net. Or more likely two new goalies.

Trade announcement on the floor from Gary Bettman, confirms the picks listed by Frank Seravalli.

With the 25th overall, Chicago took Sam Rinzel.

Later, Arizona and Edmonton made a similar trade:

The difference between these two deals is dramatic, and that’s the false cachet of a “first rounder” at play.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...