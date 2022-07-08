With the 95th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Maple Leafs select Nicholas Moldenhauer

The Leafs made their second pick in the 2022 NHL draft in the third round at 95th overall. The pick was originally Vegas’s, and was just acquired in trade for the 79th overall.

After a surprising and somewhat “off the board” pick at 38th overall, the second pick used went for a player from new AGM Ryan Hardy’s old team.

Nicholas Moldenhauer is a 5’11” right-shooting winger and centre who is listed at 170 lbs, making him the classic “zippy little winger”. He is originally from Port Credit, Ontario, and played in the GTHL for three years. He then moved to the USHL system and the famed Chicago Steel team that has produced a lot of Toronto’s prospects. It’s the Soo south.

Moldenhauer was ranked in the 70s by most outlets, with Elite Prospects being very high on him.

Note: you wont get charts of “microstats” or player comparables from me, because I don’t think the information is meaningful, but feel free to put them in the comments.

In the USHL, Moldenhauer is 23rd in points per game for players with at least 20 games played. Joe Miller, Toronto’s pick at 180th overall two years ago in is at 21st. Moldenhauer, is two years younger, of course. In his age group, he’s eighth. The USHL is often overlooked by scouts who want to see American players in the NCAA already. Recent news reports list him as not committed to a college program.

"It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen."



After spending the first two months of his draft year in hospital, Nick Moldenhaur took a skate to the face on his first shift back.



My story on that night, a millimetre from tragedy, and the kid who survived: https://t.co/K8ftTXPn1n pic.twitter.com/q2kaanO8DV — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) April 28, 2022

His injury and a prior illness delayed his season start, which depressed his counting stats a little. This feels like a bit of a steal of a pick and put this together with Fraser Minten and I’m getting déjà vu. This is Matt Knies and Ty Voit all over again. If these two turn out like those two... we’ll know in a few years, but the Leafs definitely have confidence in their drafting.

Moldenhauer: I grew up a #Leafs fan my whole life. Happy to be picked by my hometown team. — David Alter (@dalter) July 8, 2022