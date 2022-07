The #leafs trade pick No. 79 to #VGK for Nos. 95 and 135. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 8, 2022

The Maple Leafs waited until the last second to announce they have traded their third rounder for two picks from Vegas. The pick was originally Winnipeg’s and was actually acquired from Vancouver in the Travis Dermott trade.

With the pick, Vegas took Jordan Gustafson.