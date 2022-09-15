Maple Leafs Broadcast Schedule

Today the Maple Leafs have released their broadcast schedule for television and radio:
Where to watch the Buds on and this season ⤵️— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 15, 2022
For your perusal:
Some fun facts
- Sportsnet will broadcast 40 national games in Canada
- Sportsnet will broadcast 16 games locally on SN Ontario and SN One
- TSN will broadcast 26 games on TSN4 (one game is on TSN3 and one game is on all their channels)
- Radio broadcasts are split 41-41 between Sportsnet 590 and TSN 1050
- 11 Leafs games also will be played in the United States on national TV, Edmonton is the most among the Canadian teams with 14
