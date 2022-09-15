 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs Broadcast Schedule

All the times, dates and channels for this year’s regular and preseason games.

By KatyaKnappe
ZSC Lions Zurich v Slavia Prague - IIHF Champions Hockey League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Today the Maple Leafs have released their broadcast schedule for television and radio:

For your perusal:

Some fun facts

  • Sportsnet will broadcast 40 national games in Canada
  • Sportsnet will broadcast 16 games locally on SN Ontario and SN One
  • TSN will broadcast 26 games on TSN4 (one game is on TSN3 and one game is on all their channels)
  • Radio broadcasts are split 41-41 between Sportsnet 590 and TSN 1050
  • 11 Leafs games also will be played in the United States on national TV, Edmonton is the most among the Canadian teams with 14

