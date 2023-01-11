 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs vs Preds

It’s Wednesday night, the first night of a back-to-back, and time for the Bobby McMann show

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TNT, TVAS, SN

Opponent’s Site: On the Forecheck

Time for a Wednesday night game against a middling and somewhat forgettable team. 7:30 p.m. too? Also Matthews is out for a maintenance day. It’s a recipe for success!

At least they don’t have any former Leafs.

This is pretty cool, though:

It’s also the dad trip, so look forward to some memeable moments and shots of cheering dads when their sons score!

Go Leafs Go!

