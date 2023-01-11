GDT: Leafs vs Preds

Nashville Predators @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TNT, TVAS, SN

Opponent’s Site: On the Forecheck

Time for a Wednesday night game against a middling and somewhat forgettable team. 7:30 p.m. too? Also Matthews is out for a maintenance day. It’s a recipe for success!

At least they don’t have any former Leafs.

This is pretty cool, though:

Bobby McMann (TOR) and Vincent Desharnais (EDM) played together with the ECHL's Witchita Thunder during the 20-21 Covid season under Bruce Ramsay. Both look to make their NHL debuts tonight. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 11, 2023

It’s also the dad trip, so look forward to some memeable moments and shots of cheering dads when their sons score!

Go Leafs Go!