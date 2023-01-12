Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

07:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena

Watch on: ESPN, TVAS, TSN4

The Leafs last game was at home on January 11 against the Nashville Predators, which Toronto won by a score of 2-1. The Leafs have a record of 26-9-7 so far.

The Detroit Red Wings last played at home on January 10 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Red Wings won by a score of 7-5, and their current league record is 17-15-7.

Them

The Red Wings are scratching (Gustav) Li(n)dstrom tonight among a series of other changes. I don’t know what those changes are going to mean for their lineup because the Red Wings didn’t do a morning skate, but we’ll update things when we know. It seems they’re trying something new right now.

Oesterle will also be in tonight. Lindstrom out. https://t.co/mMXPP8WHnT — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 12, 2023

The Red Wings are 4-5-1 in their last 10, including a 4-1 loss to the Leafs last Saturday night. Detroit games average a high 6.5 goals (3 for, 3.5 against) and sit in the mushy bottom of the Atlantic Division, with Buffalo, Florida, and Ottawa all within a couple points of each other. Detroit scores on 20% of their power plays (1 in 5) and stops 75% of their penalty kills (1 in 4), both numbers are 22nd and 21st in the league. At 5v5, they’re about 45% on shot share and expected goals, as well.

Ville Husso will get the start tonight, Husso has a .901 save percentage on the season and started against the Leafs back in November, giving up four goals on 13 shots. This was that game where the Leafs were out-shot 25-44 and Matt Murray stood on his head in a 4-2 win.

Lines

Last Game: (01/10) via Daily Faceoff (To Be Updated)

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren

Robby Fabbri - Joe Veleno - David Perron

Dominik Kubalik - Adam Erne - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso

Alex Nedeljkovic

Us

It’s the second half of a back to back with travel for the Maple Leafs, who played without Auston Matthews last night and had a scare when David Kämpf was blindsided with a hit to the head in the third period. Here are updates on those stories.

Kämpf says he is good to go for tonight, he’s not leaving his 3C position.

Auston Matthews is a game-time decision, along with the rest of the lineup as the Leafs didn’t hold a morning skate. We do know that TJ Brodie is not available as there’s a minimum requirement for time spent on IR (three games or five days). Brodie is eligible to return on Saturday against the Bruins.

We’ll give you an update on what the lines will look like in and around the Game Day Thread. Barring any unforeseen call-ups, the scratches based on the lineup below with Matthews in are Bobby McMann, Wayne Simmonds, Jordie Benn.

For what it’s worth, Dryden Hunt and Conor Timmins are doing extra work on the ice this morning. If changes happen tonight it could centre around those two being scratched. — David Alter (@dalter) January 12, 2023

Ilya Samsonov will get the start tonight after Matt Murray stopped 34 shots last night.

Lines (to be updated)

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Dryden Hunt

Morgan Rielly - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Conor Timmins

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov - projected starter

Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Detroit Toronto Stat Detroit Toronto Stat Detroit 70.2 - 2nd Points % - Ranking 52.6 - 22nd 3.405 - 8th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.077 - 21st 2.571 - 2nd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.385 - 22nd 24.8 - 8th Power Play% - Ranking 19.9 - 22nd 78.9 - 15th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 75.0 - 20th 10.7 - 10th Team Sh% - Ranking 10.5 - 12th 0.910 - 6th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.892 - 24th William Nylander - 22 Most Goals (NST) Dylan Larkin - 14 Mitchell Marner - 50 Most Points (NST) Dylan Larkin - 35 Michael Bunting - 50 Most PIM (NST) Ben Chiarot - 33 Morgan Rielly - 22.63 TOI Leader (NST) Moritz Seider - 22.8

The Leafs have a strong opportunity to win this game, with Matthews or without. William Nylander was excellent in the game last night, looking dominant on the ice and finishing the game with primary assists on both goals and a 70% CF% and xGF%. After a brief hiccup both Murray and Samsonov have had a couple good starts in a row, and are back on track.

Despite all that goodness, the Leafs still might lose. It happens. And to be honest, my eyes are set on that matchup on Saturday. The Leafs, who have beaten the Bruins already this season, have a chance to give them their first home loss of the year and break an egg Bruins fans are very proud of.