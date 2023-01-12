GDT: Matthews a game-time decision against Detroit

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

07:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena

Watch on: ESPN, TVAS, TSN4

Opponent’s Site: Winging It In Motown

We will post the lineups here as soon as we know them:

Big shakeup for the Leafs as three lines have been changed. Simmonds comes in for Dryden Hunt. Jordie Benn in for Conor Timmins. This is Benn’s first game since Dec 27th.

Former Leafs:

Gordie Green — a former Marlies forward played 5 games for Grand Rapids this season on call-ups from ECHL Toledo

Riley McCourt — on the Red Wings ECHL affiliate Toledo Walleye.

I literally can’t find another member of the Red Wings organization that was formerly in the Leafs organization other than Gordie and Riley here. No one among the minor league rosters, management, hockey ops, nothing! The Red Wings have so many former players in management, but they’re all former Detroit players who never went anywhere else.