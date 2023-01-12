 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Matthews a game-time decision against Detroit

and no former Leafs can hurt you here

By HardevLad
Detroit Red Wings v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 7: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at the Scotiabank Arena on January 7, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings
07:00 PM at Little Caesars Arena
Watch on: ESPN, TVAS, TSN4

Opponent’s Site: Winging It In Motown

We will post the lineups here as soon as we know them:

Big shakeup for the Leafs as three lines have been changed. Simmonds comes in for Dryden Hunt. Jordie Benn in for Conor Timmins. This is Benn’s first game since Dec 27th.

Former Leafs:

Gordie Green — a former Marlies forward played 5 games for Grand Rapids this season on call-ups from ECHL Toledo
Riley McCourt — on the Red Wings ECHL affiliate Toledo Walleye.

I literally can’t find another member of the Red Wings organization that was formerly in the Leafs organization other than Gordie and Riley here. No one among the minor league rosters, management, hockey ops, nothing! The Red Wings have so many former players in management, but they’re all former Detroit players who never went anywhere else.

