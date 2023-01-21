Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Laval Rocket

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montréal Canadiens
07:00 PM at Centre Bell
Watch on: NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP
The Leafs last game was at home on January 19 against the Winnipeg Jets, which Toronto won by a score of 4-1. The Leafs have a record of 28-11-7 so far.
The Montréal Canadiens last played at home on January 19 against the Florida Panthers. The Canadiens lost by a score of 6-2, and their current league record is 19-24-3.
Them
Cole Caufield was not helping the Habs tank efforts, so they took him out for the rest of the season using shoulder surgery. Oops, sorry, I meant to say what an unfortunate turn of events that has led to no less than 10 regular Habs players on LTIR/IR.
We’ll see what their lines are during warmups, though I doubt it really matters.
Lines
Last Game: (01/19) via Daily Faceoff
??? - Nick Suzuki - Jesse Ylonen
Mike Hoffman - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Evgenii Dadonov
Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Rem Pitlick - Jordan Harris
Michael Matheson - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Samuel Montembeault
Us
Calle Järnkrok will play tonight after missing practice yesterday for maintenance. Wayne Simmonds also draws in for Dryden Hunt. Rest of the lineup will stay the same.
Ilya Samsonov seems to have the net for now as he gets the nod twice in a row for the first time this season. I call that a point in his favour, but the battle is very even between the very amicable tandem.
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Bobby McMann - Alex Kerfoot - Dryden Hunt
Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Jordie Benn
Ilya Samsonov - confirmed starter
Matt Murray
The Game
Toronto vs Montréal
|Toronto
|Stat
|Montréal
|Toronto
|Stat
|Montréal
|68.5 - 4th
|Points % - Ranking
|44.6 - 26th
|3.391 - 8th
|Goals/Game - Ranking
|2.565 - 29th
|2.63 - 3rd
|Goals Against/Game - Ranking
|3.674 - 28th
|24.7 - 9th
|Power Play% - Ranking
|15.4 - 31st
|78.2 - 17th
|Penalty Kill% - Ranking
|73.7 - 27th
|10.8 - 6th
|Team Sh% - Ranking
|9.2 - 25th
|0.908 - 10th
|Team Sv% - Ranking
|0.892 - 25th
|William Nylander, Auston Matthews - 24
|Most Goals (NST)
|Cole Caufield - 26
|Mitchell Marner - 55
|Most Points (NST)
|Nick Suzuki - 37
|Michael Bunting - 54
|Most PIM (NST)
|Arber Xhekaj - 92
|Morgan Rielly - 22.51
|TOI Leader (NST)
|Mike Matheson - 22.98
Poll
PPP?
-
100%
FOREVER
Loading comments...