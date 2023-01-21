Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Laval Rocket

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montréal Canadiens

07:00 PM at Centre Bell

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

The Leafs last game was at home on January 19 against the Winnipeg Jets, which Toronto won by a score of 4-1. The Leafs have a record of 28-11-7 so far.

The Montréal Canadiens last played at home on January 19 against the Florida Panthers. The Canadiens lost by a score of 6-2, and their current league record is 19-24-3.

Them

Cole Caufield was not helping the Habs tank efforts, so they took him out for the rest of the season using shoulder surgery. Oops, sorry, I meant to say what an unfortunate turn of events that has led to no less than 10 regular Habs players on LTIR/IR.

We’ll see what their lines are during warmups, though I doubt it really matters.

Lines

Last Game: (01/19) via Daily Faceoff

??? - Nick Suzuki - Jesse Ylonen

Mike Hoffman - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Evgenii Dadonov

Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Rem Pitlick - Jordan Harris

Michael Matheson - David Savard

Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Samuel Montembeault

Us

Calle Järnkrok will play tonight after missing practice yesterday for maintenance. Wayne Simmonds also draws in for Dryden Hunt. Rest of the lineup will stay the same.

Ilya Samsonov seems to have the net for now as he gets the nod twice in a row for the first time this season. I call that a point in his favour, but the battle is very even between the very amicable tandem.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Bobby McMann - Alex Kerfoot - Dryden Hunt

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Jordie Benn

Ilya Samsonov - confirmed starter

Matt Murray

The Game

Toronto vs Montréal Toronto Stat Montréal Toronto Stat Montréal 68.5 - 4th Points % - Ranking 44.6 - 26th 3.391 - 8th Goals/Game - Ranking 2.565 - 29th 2.63 - 3rd Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.674 - 28th 24.7 - 9th Power Play% - Ranking 15.4 - 31st 78.2 - 17th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 73.7 - 27th 10.8 - 6th Team Sh% - Ranking 9.2 - 25th 0.908 - 10th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.892 - 25th William Nylander, Auston Matthews - 24 Most Goals (NST) Cole Caufield - 26 Mitchell Marner - 55 Most Points (NST) Nick Suzuki - 37 Michael Bunting - 54 Most PIM (NST) Arber Xhekaj - 92 Morgan Rielly - 22.51 TOI Leader (NST) Mike Matheson - 22.98