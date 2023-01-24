2023 Women’s Worlds Tickets Go on Sale This Week

The IIHF along with tournament hosts Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association have announced the schedule for the 2023 Women’s Worlds. Better yet, you can buy tickets this week on January 26.

Tournament packages and group tickets go on sale to the public on 26 January on womensworlds.hockey. If any ticket inventory remains, single-game tickets will go on-sale in late-February or early-March.

The games begin on April 5, with the preliminary round running through April 11. The final day of action is April 16 with the medal games.

Official Schedule

The entire tournament will be played in the CAA centre in Brampton with three games per day on most days.

Women’s hockey is going to be right next door, so go watch Canada defend their title.