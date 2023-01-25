Preview: Maple Leafs vs the New York Rangers

New York Rangers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TNT, SN

The Leafs last game was at home on January 23 against the New York Islanders, which Toronto won by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 29-11-8 so far.

The New York Rangers last played at home on January 23 against the Florida Panthers. The Rangers won by a score of 6-2, and their current league record is 26-14-7.

Them

The Rangers are currently sitting comfortably in third place in the Metro, with enough separation on the Penguins and the Capitals that they shouldn’t be worried about making the playoffs, barring a major disaster.

Lines

Mollie Walker via Daily Faceoff

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Chris Kreider

Jimmy Vesey - Vincent Trocheck - Barclay Goodrow

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle - Jake Leschyshyn - Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Ben Harpur - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak

Us

The Leafs shifted around the fourth liners and are said to be letting Zach Aston-Reese sit out to stoke his competitive fire. Essentially, Sheldon Keefe is trying to get a good feel for his depth players. Yesterday’s practice lines are below:

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Alexander Kerfoot - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

Morgan Rielly - Justin Holl

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin - Jordie Benn

Ilya Samsonov

Matt Murray

Goalies are unconfirmed, but I will bet it’s Samsonov.

The Game

Toronto vs Rangers Toronto Stat New York Toronto Stat New York 68.8 - 4th Points % - Ranking 62.8 - 9th 3.396 - 9th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.17 - 15th 2.625 - 6th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 2.617 - 5th 24.7 - 7th Power Play% - Ranking 22.1 - 17th 79.0 - 16th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 80.6 - 12th 10.7 - 8th Team Sh% - Ranking 9.7 - 20th 0.909 - 9th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.911 - 6th William Nylander - 26 Most Goals (NST) Mika Zibanejad - 22 William Nylander, Mitchell Marner - 56 Most Points (NST) Artemi Panarin - 50 Michael Bunting - 54 Most PIM (NST) Jacob Trouba - 41 Morgan Rielly - 22.56 TOI Leader (NST) Adam Fox - 25.08

The Rangers are just good enough at everything to be a playoff team, but they don’t excel in anything beyond Shesterkin’s best games in net. This game should go to the Leafs unless he steals it.