Preview: Maple Leafs vs the New York Rangers

By KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TNT, SN

The Leafs last game was at home on January 23 against the New York Islanders, which Toronto won by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 29-11-8 so far.

The New York Rangers last played at home on January 23 against the Florida Panthers. The Rangers won by a score of 6-2, and their current league record is 26-14-7.

Them

The Rangers are currently sitting comfortably in third place in the Metro, with enough separation on the Penguins and the Capitals that they shouldn’t be worried about making the playoffs, barring a major disaster.

Lines

Mollie Walker via Daily Faceoff

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Chris Kreider
Jimmy Vesey - Vincent Trocheck - Barclay Goodrow
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Will Cuylle - Jake Leschyshyn - Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Ben Harpur - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak

Us

The Leafs shifted around the fourth liners and are said to be letting Zach Aston-Reese sit out to stoke his competitive fire. Essentially, Sheldon Keefe is trying to get a good feel for his depth players. Yesterday’s practice lines are below:

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Alexander Kerfoot - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

Morgan Rielly - Justin Holl
Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Rasmus Sandin - Jordie Benn

Ilya Samsonov
Matt Murray

Goalies are unconfirmed, but I will bet it’s Samsonov.

The Game

Toronto vs Rangers

Toronto Stat New York
Toronto Stat New York
68.8 - 4th Points % - Ranking 62.8 - 9th
3.396 - 9th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.17 - 15th
2.625 - 6th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 2.617 - 5th
24.7 - 7th Power Play% - Ranking 22.1 - 17th
79.0 - 16th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 80.6 - 12th
10.7 - 8th Team Sh% - Ranking 9.7 - 20th
0.909 - 9th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.911 - 6th
William Nylander - 26 Most Goals (NST) Mika Zibanejad - 22
William Nylander, Mitchell Marner - 56 Most Points (NST) Artemi Panarin - 50
Michael Bunting - 54 Most PIM (NST) Jacob Trouba - 41
Morgan Rielly - 22.56 TOI Leader (NST) Adam Fox - 25.08

The Rangers are just good enough at everything to be a playoff team, but they don’t excel in anything beyond Shesterkin’s best games in net. This game should go to the Leafs unless he steals it.

