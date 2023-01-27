FTB: No Leafs tomorrow. Leafs tonight.

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's Friday, the weekend is approaching, and the Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators tonight, and the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Tomorrow? No game.

Yes, it's one of those rare Saturdays without a Leafs game.

No respect for tradition, habits, or plans. What do we do now? Spend time with our families? Talk to our loved ones? Gross.

So, we'll enjoy the Leafs game tonight, and then....sleep until Sunday at 7 I guess.

You want rumours as we inch to the trade deadline? There are some out there.

John Tavares is old. 1000 games? Man I remember watching him in the OHL.

Lilly pad is going to be a Leafs for a long time.

Toronto?

Because the Canucks don't know what they're doing.

Have a good day everyone!