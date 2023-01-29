GDT: Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals

5:00 p.m. ET broadcast on TSN4 (blackouts in effect)

Yes, that’s correct. It’s a 5:00 p.m. start for today’s game.

I have long said that I would like more weekend matinee games, but of all the times you could pick, this is the worst. A 5:00 p.m. game starts means it will end somewhere around 8:00, which leaves you left with two or three awkward hours of low-use Sunday night time, assuming you are watching on TV, its much worse if you are actually at the game and have an hour trip home. It’s not quite bed time, but not enough time to actually do anything.

Now, a 2:00 p.m. start would be great, as the game would end at 5:00, and then you would have a whole evening left to be productive.

This game time is simply awkward, but it’s happening.

Here’s our preview of the game:

Tonight is also the 1,000th game for our captain so there will b the traditional silver stick ceremony to start the game, plus likely some weird gifts hockey players love will be involved, like the players will gift him an air-boat or something,