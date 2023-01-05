GDT: Let’s get Kraken

Hello Toronto Maple Leafs fans and Seattle Kraken newcomers!

The Maple Leafs are hosting the Kraken for the second time ever, the first time being last March and a 6-4 victory and featured an Auston Matthews hattrick. It was Matthews’ last hat trick at the SBA and second most recent hat trick.

Tonight’s match sees each roster slightly upgraded, and we have one former Kaken on the team; Mark Giordano. You can catch up on each team in the preview:

The game is at 7:00PM and is on Sportsnet Ontario and TVA Sports.

Historically the Maple Leafs are 2-0-0 against the Kraken. It’s not a long history.

Airing opposite is Canada vs Sweden in the World Juniors gold medal game.

Pick your poison, or get two screens and watch both, and settle in for some hockey tonight.

Also, look at a the tiny little Brodie Baby.

