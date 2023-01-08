GDT: Leafs Fly to Philly to Play Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Philadelphia Flyers

07:00 PM at Wells Fargo Center

Watch on: NBCSP, TSN4

(geographic regional broadcast blackout rules in effect)

Good evening and happy Sunday to all!

Tonight we have the Toronto Maples Leafs, playing their second game in as many nights, visiting James van Riemsdyk and the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers last played Thursday at home where they trounced the Coyotes. Here is the preview:

Of interest to me in the preview is that the Flyers have won all four of their games since the Christmas break. Neat. The Leafs are 4-0-1 in back-to-backs this year. Not too shabby.

I expect a competitive game tonight. Maybe few bodies rotated into the lineup. Not much more than that. Another 4-1 win would be nice. Especially if Murray is in net. He could use a solid outing. Here is to the team playing hard for Murray and turning in a clean defensive effort.