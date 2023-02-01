Preview: Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SN, NESN

The Leafs last game was at home on January 29 against the Washington Capitals, which Toronto won by a score of 5-1. The Leafs have a record of 31-12-8 so far.

The Boston Bruins last played an away game on January 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins lost by a score of 4-1, and their current league record is 38-7-5.

Both teams are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Them

The last time the Leafs met the Bruins, which seems like it was two days ago, Boston was annoyingly good in all categories.

Toronto vs Boston Toronto Stat Boston Toronto Stat Boston 68.6 - 4th Points % - Ranking 81.0 - 1st 3.392 - 8th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.7 - 3rd 2.647 - 5th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 2.12 - 1st 24.7 - 7th Power Play% - Ranking 25.3 - 6th 79.2 - 16th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 86.2 - 1st 10.7 - 6th Team Sh% - Ranking 11 - 5th 0.908 - 9th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.927 - 1st William Nylander - 28 Most Goals (NST) David Pastrnak - 38 William Nylander, Mitchell Marner - 59 Most Points (NST) David Pastrnak - 71 Michael Bunting - 58 Most PIM (NST) A.J. Greer - 59 Morgan Rielly - 22.63 TOI Leader (NST) Hampus Lindholm - 23.59

Still good. Still running offence through Pastrnak. Now last time, after a period of playing Pastrnak on the second line with David Kreici, they moved him to the top line for the Leafs, and won it just barely on a late goal. That game was as close to an even contest as you can get and not end up in the shootout.

That change seems to have stuck, which makes the Bruins top line the best line that will be on the ice tonight.

Lines

As of today:

Scott McLaughlin via Daily Faceoff

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - David Krejci - Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

A.J. Greer - Trent Frederic - Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremey Swayman

Us

One more game before the break, and one more game without Auston Matthews.

Lines

Per David Alter today, who always has the scoop:

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joe Woll

The Game

The Leafs need to play like they did vs the Capitals. That’s it, that’s the one neat trick to winning this game. They need to forget what they have planned between tomorrow and 2 pm on February 10 when they get back to work, and they need to just get it done.