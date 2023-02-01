Preview: Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, SN, NESN
The Leafs last game was at home on January 29 against the Washington Capitals, which Toronto won by a score of 5-1. The Leafs have a record of 31-12-8 so far.
The Boston Bruins last played an away game on January 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins lost by a score of 4-1, and their current league record is 38-7-5.
Both teams are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
Them
The last time the Leafs met the Bruins, which seems like it was two days ago, Boston was annoyingly good in all categories.
Toronto vs Boston
|Toronto
|Stat
|Boston
|Toronto
|Stat
|Boston
|68.6 - 4th
|Points % - Ranking
|81.0 - 1st
|3.392 - 8th
|Goals/Game - Ranking
|3.7 - 3rd
|2.647 - 5th
|Goals Against/Game - Ranking
|2.12 - 1st
|24.7 - 7th
|Power Play% - Ranking
|25.3 - 6th
|79.2 - 16th
|Penalty Kill% - Ranking
|86.2 - 1st
|10.7 - 6th
|Team Sh% - Ranking
|11 - 5th
|0.908 - 9th
|Team Sv% - Ranking
|0.927 - 1st
|William Nylander - 28
|Most Goals (NST)
|David Pastrnak - 38
|William Nylander, Mitchell Marner - 59
|Most Points (NST)
|David Pastrnak - 71
|Michael Bunting - 58
|Most PIM (NST)
|A.J. Greer - 59
|Morgan Rielly - 22.63
|TOI Leader (NST)
|Hampus Lindholm - 23.59
Still good. Still running offence through Pastrnak. Now last time, after a period of playing Pastrnak on the second line with David Kreici, they moved him to the top line for the Leafs, and won it just barely on a late goal. That game was as close to an even contest as you can get and not end up in the shootout.
That change seems to have stuck, which makes the Bruins top line the best line that will be on the ice tonight.
Lines
As of today:
Scott McLaughlin via Daily Faceoff
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - David Krejci - Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
A.J. Greer - Trent Frederic - Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
Jeremey Swayman
Us
One more game before the break, and one more game without Auston Matthews.
Lines
Per David Alter today, who always has the scoop:
Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Wayne Simmonds
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joe Woll
The Game
The Leafs need to play like they did vs the Capitals. That’s it, that’s the one neat trick to winning this game. They need to forget what they have planned between tomorrow and 2 pm on February 10 when they get back to work, and they need to just get it done.
