Maple Leafs were all All-Stars tonight

GO LEAFS GO!
Tavares gets Toronto rolling early.
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
The Leafs are back and have the lead pic.twitter.com/pYPTh9n8Hd
nice little deflection from Marner pic.twitter.com/qRkwyeSQPq— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
GO WILLY GO!
what a save by Korpisalo by on Nylander pic.twitter.com/PJBEWaQxoG— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Two recent callups trying to have an impact.
Pontus of the Holmberg pic.twitter.com/iRZZTcoQcQ— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Just Brodie doing Brodie things.
T.J. Brodie denies Patrik Laine pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/u4p4v6Td5m— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
T.J. Brodie denies Patrik Laine pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/V9KpQ0IPfW— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Sandin throwing the body.
Rasmus Sandin absolutely drops Kent Johnson pic.twitter.com/XhmeUkGlql— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Period one ends with a 1-0 lead for Toronto.
Just Willy doing Willy things
William Nylander has been a force tonight— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
outworking the opposition pic.twitter.com/9RFSq8i3d8
Nylander had an open cage but hit the side of the net pic.twitter.com/KVhBMrwbvQ— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
flying lilypad pic.twitter.com/C4DWL8iVZU— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Timothy Liljegren went in! pic.twitter.com/ytbyDFtn6j— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Samsonov hasn’t been very busy.
looked like Samsonov did the splits there— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
what a stop pic.twitter.com/knGOAItMI8
After two periods, Toronto still holds a 1-0 lead.
Toronto just locking things down.
Brodie in his element: denying those rush chances pic.twitter.com/2q1ufhKbDh— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Willy has been fantastic tonight.
defence from Nylander to offence for Jarnkrok pic.twitter.com/cbTuaNMgVp— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Giraffe strikes, giving Toronto a 2 goal lead.
PIERRE ENGVALL— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
the Rielly feed! pic.twitter.com/ZMY4cuoodm
Tavares again!
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
second of the game for the captain pic.twitter.com/cEVQSFTAGg
Sammy still doing his work.
Ilya Samsonov is Him pic.twitter.com/Ax3LFJLwQd— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 11, 2023
Toronto wins.
GO LEAFS GO!
