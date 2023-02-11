Preview: Columbus followed the Leafs home like a lost puppy

Columbus Blue Jackets @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: CBC, SN, CITY, BSOH

The Leafs last game was an away game yesterday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which Toronto won by a score of 3-0. The Leafs have a record of 32-13-8 so far. Columbus has a record that is bad.

Them

It’s them! Again!

Lines

Mark Scheig via Daily Faceoff from practice before last night:

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine

Kirill Marchenko - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson

Liam Foudy - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson

Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist

Elvis Merzlikins

Joonas Korpisalo

Us

Joe Woll will get the start tonight, and other than that, I am assuming no changes in the lines.

Lines

From last night.

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Joe Woll

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

Go back, jack, and do it again. Go Leafs Go!