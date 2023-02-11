 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preview: Columbus followed the Leafs home like a lost puppy

I’m not sure we should keep it though.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Australian Shepherd
Gavrikov? Is that you?
Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: CBC, SN, CITY, BSOH

The Leafs last game was an away game yesterday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which Toronto won by a score of 3-0. The Leafs have a record of 32-13-8 so far. Columbus has a record that is bad.

Them

It’s them! Again!

Lines

Mark Scheig via Daily Faceoff from practice before last night:

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Kirill Marchenko - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson
Liam Foudy - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist

Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Us

Joe Woll will get the start tonight, and other than that, I am assuming no changes in the lines.

Lines

From last night.

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Joe Woll
Ilya Samsonov

The Game

Go back, jack, and do it again. Go Leafs Go!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...