Preview: Columbus followed the Leafs home like a lost puppy

Columbus Blue Jackets @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: CBC, SN, CITY, BSOH
The Leafs last game was an away game yesterday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which Toronto won by a score of 3-0. The Leafs have a record of 32-13-8 so far. Columbus has a record that is bad.
Them
It’s them! Again!
Lines
Mark Scheig via Daily Faceoff from practice before last night:
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Kirill Marchenko - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson
Liam Foudy - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson
Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Us
Joe Woll will get the start tonight, and other than that, I am assuming no changes in the lines.
Lines
From last night.
Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander
Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Alex Steeves
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Joe Woll
Ilya Samsonov
The Game
Go back, jack, and do it again. Go Leafs Go!
Loading comments...