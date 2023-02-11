 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leafs try the one good period gambit, it doesn’t pay out

Close though.

By KatyaKnappe
Columbus Blue Jackets v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

First Period:

The Leafs played so fast they made up for the very, very slow to get started “7 PM” game.

Score was 2-0 Leafs.

Second Period:

Columbus gets one back:

Not a glorious moment of defensive zone play by anyone there.

Blue Jackets tie it up:

And then another:

Score is 3-2 Columbus.

Bad Leafs. Very bad.

Third Period:

We got all tied up:

Columbus comes back, seemingly, but it’s a high stick. No wait, sorry, it is a high stick but it isn’t called back.

Final score 4-3 for the bad guys.

