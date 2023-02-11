Leafs try the one good period gambit, it doesn’t pay out

First Period:
The Leafs played so fast they made up for the very, very slow to get started “7 PM” game.
Kerfoot sends Nylander and he finishes it for his 29th pic.twitter.com/9fkqJSBnJk— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
Woll makes the save on *checks GIF* his own captain pic.twitter.com/UmKDTdHDS7— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
off the post! pic.twitter.com/2VnQM8lO3l— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
MICHAEL BUNTING— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
WHO'S READY? HE'S READY! pic.twitter.com/mZ2UPw4R37
Score was 2-0 Leafs.
Second Period:
Columbus gets one back:
many chances to get the puck out of the zone pic.twitter.com/IwGxtLJ4V8— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
Not a glorious moment of defensive zone play by anyone there.
Blue Jackets tie it up:
Kirill Marchenko ties it at 2 pic.twitter.com/KxAJTBa5r5— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
And then another:
Sean Kuraly gives Columbus the lead pic.twitter.com/fT3gX1SEUV— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
Score is 3-2 Columbus.
Bad Leafs. Very bad.
Third Period:
We got all tied up:
MORGAN RIELLY— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
TIED UP ON THE POWER PLAY pic.twitter.com/0JYqMYdLJT
Columbus comes back, seemingly, but it’s a high stick. No wait, sorry, it is a high stick but it isn’t called back.
the call on the ice was a good goal— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023
not enough to reverse it I guess pic.twitter.com/s91rkoJXJ7
Final score 4-3 for the bad guys.
Loading comments...