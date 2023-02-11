Leafs try the one good period gambit, it doesn’t pay out

First Period:

The Leafs played so fast they made up for the very, very slow to get started “7 PM” game.

Kerfoot sends Nylander and he finishes it for his 29th pic.twitter.com/9fkqJSBnJk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Woll makes the save on *checks GIF* his own captain pic.twitter.com/UmKDTdHDS7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Score was 2-0 Leafs.

Second Period:

Columbus gets one back:

many chances to get the puck out of the zone pic.twitter.com/IwGxtLJ4V8 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Not a glorious moment of defensive zone play by anyone there.

Blue Jackets tie it up:

Kirill Marchenko ties it at 2 pic.twitter.com/KxAJTBa5r5 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

And then another:

Sean Kuraly gives Columbus the lead pic.twitter.com/fT3gX1SEUV — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Score is 3-2 Columbus.

Bad Leafs. Very bad.

Third Period:

We got all tied up:

MORGAN RIELLY



TIED UP ON THE POWER PLAY pic.twitter.com/0JYqMYdLJT — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Columbus comes back, seemingly, but it’s a high stick. No wait, sorry, it is a high stick but it isn’t called back.

the call on the ice was a good goal



not enough to reverse it I guess pic.twitter.com/s91rkoJXJ7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 12, 2023

Final score 4-3 for the bad guys.