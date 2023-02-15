Highlights: Maple Leafs beat Chicago

The Maple Leafs broke with tradition and defeated a bottom of the barrel team tonight, and reminded Kyle Dubas what a stupid idea it was to sign Petr Mrazek to the Leafs. Thank God he got out of that deal.
First. Here's some pregame Mark Giordano.
Mark Giordano is mic'd up pic.twitter.com/gPrJZUWtYz— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
William Nylander set the tone with a goal only nine seconds into the game.
WILLIAM NYLANDER— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
30 GOALS OFF THE PUCK DROP pic.twitter.com/v3nJyK0ZvF
It was a short lived high though, as Calle Jarnkrok made a bad play that gave possible (?) future Leaf Sam Lafferty the chance to tie the game seconds later.
Sam Lafferty ties it— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
breaks up the cross pass pic.twitter.com/cqyXDVX8eF
Rasmus Sanding would get the lead back, making it 2-1 Toronto midway through the first.
RASMUS SANDIN— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
pass turned goal off Murphy pic.twitter.com/Y4qSaCQUMg
It looks like Alex Kerfoot doubles the lead after a beauty pass from Mitch Marner...
ALEXANDER KERFOOT— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Marner goes off and puts it on a platter for him pic.twitter.com/u3OOdO8Wqd
But it's offside.
never mind, it's offside pic.twitter.com/BRrHhvmxy4— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Auston Matthews is back from his injury and ready to pick up where he left off.
AUSTON MATTHEWS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
BACK AND FULLY CHARGED! pic.twitter.com/NeSpf8hT1P
Outside of Leafs goals, they're playing all aspects of the game well.
Conor Timmins knocking Lafferty off the puck pic.twitter.com/W05HJz3epR— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Samsonov goes acrobatic in the crease pic.twitter.com/BmhSRY6pBw— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
After one period, it's 3-1 Toronto.
For your intermission pleasure.
Sheldon Keefe with the mid-period interview with Jackie Redmond pic.twitter.com/QkmRlQMnPK— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
The first goal of the second is the from the bad guys as no one is watching Philip Kurashev and he makes it 3-2 Chicago.
Philipp Kurashev brings Chicago within one pic.twitter.com/I286aPxw1C— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Liljegren is making sure any trade can't knock him out of the lineup.
Liljegren plays the disruptor role pic.twitter.com/9BVafDIMrM— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
John Tavares doesn't care for this and scores to get the two goal lead back.
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
great speed and feed from Kerfoot pic.twitter.com/pwe6q0WFfp
Then it's Conor Timmins turn to get one in the net.
CONOR TIMMINS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
ROCKET FROM THE POINT pic.twitter.com/QrcgQalwRo
After two it's 5-2 Toronto.
Here's your intermission interview.
Willy Nylander wanted to make it clear to Henrik that he was the better basement hockey goalie pic.twitter.com/0Yywns1npR— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 15, 2023
Timmins shows that he's not just a goal scorer either.
Conor Timmins stonewalls Lafferty pic.twitter.com/1ELFbdbYdd— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
sliding block from Timmins pic.twitter.com/IxdMXTfLBy— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Auston Matthews won't be outdone in shot blocking.
Matthews blocks the shot and nearly steals the puck for himself pic.twitter.com/h81y48y2mV— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
The Maple Leafs aren't lighting up Chicago on the third but they are showing off.
the Nylander-Matthews connection is so sweet pic.twitter.com/xUnEqJp7j4— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
Engvall just tanked McCabe's trade value pic.twitter.com/1FIZLkQc6K— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 16, 2023
The game ends with a score of 5-2. The Leafs played as they should (Jarnkrok mistake notwithstanding) against a team like Chicago.
It was good, they scored a lot, and made some trade targets look silly, hopefully lowering their value.
The Leafs have a back to back weekend, with Montreal on town Saturday night and then they go to Chicago on Sunday.
Yes, a two day gap between games to make us all crazy with trade speculation.
Enjoy!
Loading comments...