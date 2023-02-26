 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken

Sunday Gameday Chat Post

By CathySquires
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs play the Seattle Kraken Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken
7:00 PM ET on SNO

THE KRAKEN HAS BEEN RELEASED!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...