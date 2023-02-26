Leafs slay the sea monster

Here are your goals from tonight, so you can relieve the memories of those few minutes the Leafs were losing.

Vince Dunn scores first for Seattle pic.twitter.com/Qq0JHtn6y0 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

they don't ask how



Giordano's fourth of the season pic.twitter.com/8SuI87TcT0 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

hard work off the faceoff pic.twitter.com/fn6HD8SAI7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

Bunting wins the battle, Marner waits and finds Liljegren who buries it pic.twitter.com/zYJEVCMBcj — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

AUSTON MATTHEWS



THE OFFENCE IS BACK! MID-AIR BUNT! pic.twitter.com/gjRRbwekZd — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

Mitch - absolutely unreal - Marner pic.twitter.com/x0dUBcpN1y — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2023

Final score is 5 - 1

Not as much of a domination as the score makes it seem, but the Leafs were the better team:

Next game is Wednesday at 8 pm vs the Oilers.