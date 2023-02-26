 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Leafs slay the sea monster

By CathySquires
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Here are your goals from tonight, so you can relieve the memories of those few minutes the Leafs were losing.

Final score is 5 - 1

Not as much of a domination as the score makes it seem, but the Leafs were the better team:

Next game is Wednesday at 8 pm vs the Oilers.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...