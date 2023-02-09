Leafs extend Conor Timmins

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $1.1 million.

Timmins, 24, has recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season. Prior to joining the Maple Leafs, the St. Catherines, ON native had skated in 41 career NHL games split between Arizona and Colorado and registered seven assists.

Internationally, Timmins won a gold medal with Team Canada during the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.