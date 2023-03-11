 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leafs - Oilers game highlights

Some of the lowlights too.

By elseldo
Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs had three full days of no games to rest up and prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers. Coming off a 4-3 win over the Devils, the Oilers presented another challenging team to the blue & white.

The Oilers played the best team in the NHL on Thursday night, giving the Bruins a rare home loss, winning 3-2.

Less than a minute in Evander Kane trips Mitch Marner, and the Leafs are gifted an early power play.

There's no power play goal but shortly after it ends Noel Acciari scores his twelfth of the season to make it 1-0 Leafs.

The taste of victory is short lived as Mattias Ekholm scores to tie the game 22 seconds later.

The Maple Leafs are working hard to get the lead back, out working and out shooting the Oilers for most of the period.

However, the Oilers have an advantage because they're shooting on Matt Murray.

The Leafs don't give up, and keep going the rest of the first but it ends with a 2-1 Oilers lead.

Jack Campbell returned to the Scotiabank Arena for the first time since being traded, but didn't dress. The Leafs made him a video anyway.

Auston Matthews and Conor McDavid get matching penalties to start the period. McDavid bumps into Matthews and falls down, so he has a hissy fit and slashed Matthews stick out of his hand. For sure they both deserved penalities.

Leon Draisaitl works hard to avenge his fallen captain but hits the post and avenges nothing.

The four on four ends and McDavid comes out of the box and scores his 55th goal of the season.

3-1 Edmonton.

The Leafs get another power play when Kailer Yamamoto trips Mark Giordano. Stuart Skinner is doing his best to keep the Leafs out of the net and it's working. 0-2 with the man advantage.

3-2 Oilers

Tie Game

4-3 Leafs.

5-3 Leafs.

And then this happened:

The refs, now that they were forced to notice, handed out 4 minutes to each of them leaving the play five-on-five.

Finally a goal in the third period:

6-3 Leafs

6-4 Leafs

Acciari gets an ENG to make the final score 7-4. .

