Leafs - Oilers game highlights

The Maple Leafs had three full days of no games to rest up and prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers. Coming off a 4-3 win over the Devils, the Oilers presented another challenging team to the blue & white.

The Oilers played the best team in the NHL on Thursday night, giving the Bruins a rare home loss, winning 3-2.

Less than a minute in Evander Kane trips Mitch Marner, and the Leafs are gifted an early power play.

Leafs to the PP early

There's no power play goal but shortly after it ends Noel Acciari scores his twelfth of the season to make it 1-0 Leafs.

NOEL ACCIARI



getting his cookies!

The taste of victory is short lived as Mattias Ekholm scores to tie the game 22 seconds later.

Mattias Ekholm ties it seconds later

The Maple Leafs are working hard to get the lead back, out working and out shooting the Oilers for most of the period.

Matthews works the puck and finds Kerfoot in front

However, the Oilers have an advantage because they're shooting on Matt Murray.

Evander Kane makes it 2-1

The Leafs don't give up, and keep going the rest of the first but it ends with a 2-1 Oilers lead.

the Tavares-Nylander connection is back

Nylander takes the puck to the net and bumps it to Lafferty

Jack Campbell returned to the Scotiabank Arena for the first time since being traded, but didn't dress. The Leafs made him a video anyway.

The #Leafs do a small tribute for Jack Campbell who returns to Scotiabank Arena for the first time since he signed a 5-year deal with the Oilers. Lots of Sooooooup chants #hockey

Auston Matthews and Conor McDavid get matching penalties to start the period. McDavid bumps into Matthews and falls down, so he has a hissy fit and slashed Matthews stick out of his hand. For sure they both deserved penalities.

Leon Draisaitl works hard to avenge his fallen captain but hits the post and avenges nothing.

The four on four ends and McDavid comes out of the box and scores his 55th goal of the season.

3-1 Edmonton.

The Leafs get another power play when Kailer Yamamoto trips Mark Giordano. Stuart Skinner is doing his best to keep the Leafs out of the net and it's working. 0-2 with the man advantage.

Marner picked up the pass then sent Stuart Skinner to the shadow realm

3-2 Oilers

another great defensive stick from Marner and the Leafs tie it

Tie Game

JOHN TAVARES



JOHNNY TORONTO GETS THE GO-AHEAD!

4-3 Leafs.

JOHN TAVARES



The Leafs are on fire!

5-3 Leafs.

And then this happened:

the refs didn't call any of this lol

The refs, now that they were forced to notice, handed out 4 minutes to each of them leaving the play five-on-five.

Acciari bulldozes his way to the net



draws a call in the process

Finally a goal in the third period:

Mitch Marner's third period assist was his 538th career point, moving him past Rick Vaive (537) for sole possession of 10th place on the @MapleLeafs all-time points list. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 12, 2023

6-3 Leafs

6-4 Leafs

Acciari gets an ENG to make the final score 7-4. .