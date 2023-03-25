Goal GIF recap: Leafs lose 5-3 to Hurricanes

The Hurricanes beat the Leafs 5-3 in a game with a wild third period. Here’s our goal GIF recap of the game:
Leafs Goals: 3
#1 Calle Jarnkrok: 18th goal of the season
CALLE JARNKROK— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
top cheese snipe pic.twitter.com/xwrPfLGi5g
From another angle.
top-six Calle Järnkrok— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
️ pic.twitter.com/H2SI83Rm8h
#2 Auston Matthews: 35th goal of the season
AUSTON MATTHEWS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
THE TONE TIES IT! pic.twitter.com/7vP5JPNq8f
#3 Auston Matthews: 36th goal of the season (CONTROVERSIAL GOAL!)
AUSTON MATTHEWS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
HE TIES IT AGAIN! 36TH OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/QuTEIkwwo2
Hurricanes Goals: 5
#1: Brent Burns
Brent Burns sells the pass and scores pic.twitter.com/nT6SKeht7P— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 25, 2023
#2: I am not including this GIF as it’s against my beliefs.
#3: Stefan Noesen
Murray had it but couldn't keep the puck pinned pic.twitter.com/hKoyx3Bj6q— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
#4: Sebastian Aho
Sebastian Aho restores the lead pic.twitter.com/cpwVcPWjik— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
#5: The ENG
empty-net goal for Teravainen, it's 5-2 pic.twitter.com/UAJYmdsZJy— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
Ephemera
Michael Bunting made a new friend.
Bunting and Burns pic.twitter.com/yhaXmUABX2— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 25, 2023
Matthews was cursed.
Matthews is denied again pic.twitter.com/MOuMPUOu3M— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
Then he broke the curse.
King 34 pic.twitter.com/LiBfX2m69u— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
Rod can shake that thang.
Rod the Bod pic.twitter.com/AEC5e8zP8I— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 25, 2023
