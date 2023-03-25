 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Goal GIF recap: Leafs lose 5-3 to Hurricanes

The Leafs lose for the second time on their five game road trip

By Species
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Hurricanes beat the Leafs 5-3 in a game with a wild third period. Here’s our goal GIF recap of the game:

Leafs Goals: 3

#1 Calle Jarnkrok: 18th goal of the season

From another angle.

#2 Auston Matthews: 35th goal of the season

#3 Auston Matthews: 36th goal of the season (CONTROVERSIAL GOAL!)

Hurricanes Goals: 5

#1: Brent Burns

#2: I am not including this GIF as it’s against my beliefs.

#3: Stefan Noesen

#4: Sebastian Aho

#5: The ENG

Ephemera

Michael Bunting made a new friend.

Matthews was cursed.

Then he broke the curse.

Rod can shake that thang.

