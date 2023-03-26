 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Goal GIF recap: Leafs and Joseph Woll beat Predators

The Leafs add a nice win on their road trip with Marlies call-up Joseph Woll standing tall.

By TicTacTOmar and Species
Toronto Maple Leafs v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs beat the Predators 3-2 tonight in a rare Sunday game with an even more rare 6:00 p.m. start time.

Leafs Goals: 3

#1: 150th career goal and his 31st of the season

#2: Alex Kerfoot 9th of the season

#3: John Tavares 32nd of the season

Predators Goals: 2

#1: Cody Glass

#2: ex-Leaf Tyson Barrie

Ephemera

Matthews is like a long-time commuter walking through Union Station at rush hour

Marner has a second career option

Michael Bunting made a new friend in Cal Foote

Woll being a wall

And the team loves him

Next Game

The Leafs long road trip is finally over with three wins and two losses. Their next game is on Wednesday in Toronto against the Panthers. This is a final light week for the team as there’s another two days off after that.

Only 18 days to the end of the season.

