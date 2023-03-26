Goal GIF recap: Leafs and Joseph Woll beat Predators

The Maple Leafs beat the Predators 3-2 tonight in a rare Sunday game with an even more rare 6:00 p.m. start time.

Leafs Goals: 3

#1: 150th career goal and his 31st of the season

JOHN TAVARES



TIC TAC TOE! 150 GOALS AS A LEAF pic.twitter.com/ttRsmLn3Pm — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

#2: Alex Kerfoot 9th of the season

ALEXANDER KERFOOT



the scoring is still going pic.twitter.com/1paOPYToKE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

#3: John Tavares 32nd of the season

JOHN TAVARES



The captain gets another one pic.twitter.com/eBAcQaItOj — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023

Predators Goals: 2

#1: Cody Glass

Cody Glass puts them on the board pic.twitter.com/7GvFgdW7RP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023

#2: ex-Leaf Tyson Barrie

Tyson Barrie's shot goes off Holl and in pic.twitter.com/TlYVKThYzW — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023

Ephemera

Matthews is like a long-time commuter walking through Union Station at rush hour

Marner has a second career option

Mitch Marner: the hockey and soccer star pic.twitter.com/z2CwITpIz8 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023

Michael Bunting made a new friend in Cal Foote

Woll being a wall

his name is Joseph Woll and he has been a...well...wall pic.twitter.com/2OCNDHvUZr — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023

And the team loves him

Leafs win!



Only deflections beat Joseph Woll pic.twitter.com/gPwyfvWKrt — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023

Next Game

The Leafs long road trip is finally over with three wins and two losses. Their next game is on Wednesday in Toronto against the Panthers. This is a final light week for the team as there’s another two days off after that.

Only 18 days to the end of the season.