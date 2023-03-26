Goal GIF recap: Leafs and Joseph Woll beat Predators

The Maple Leafs beat the Predators 3-2 tonight in a rare Sunday game with an even more rare 6:00 p.m. start time.
Leafs Goals: 3
#1: 150th career goal and his 31st of the season
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
TIC TAC TOE! 150 GOALS AS A LEAF pic.twitter.com/ttRsmLn3Pm
#2: Alex Kerfoot 9th of the season
ALEXANDER KERFOOT— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
the scoring is still going pic.twitter.com/1paOPYToKE
#3: John Tavares 32nd of the season
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
The captain gets another one pic.twitter.com/eBAcQaItOj
Predators Goals: 2
#1: Cody Glass
Cody Glass puts them on the board pic.twitter.com/7GvFgdW7RP— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
#2: ex-Leaf Tyson Barrie
Tyson Barrie's shot goes off Holl and in pic.twitter.com/TlYVKThYzW— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
Ephemera
Matthews is like a long-time commuter walking through Union Station at rush hour
dodge pic.twitter.com/UjxTJNb460— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
Marner has a second career option
Mitch Marner: the hockey and soccer star pic.twitter.com/z2CwITpIz8— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 26, 2023
Michael Bunting made a new friend in Cal Foote
lol the smile pic.twitter.com/dbrI66KHL5— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
Woll being a wall
his name is Joseph Woll and he has been a...well...wall pic.twitter.com/2OCNDHvUZr— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
And the team loves him
Leafs win!— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 27, 2023
Only deflections beat Joseph Woll pic.twitter.com/gPwyfvWKrt
Next Game
The Leafs long road trip is finally over with three wins and two losses. Their next game is on Wednesday in Toronto against the Panthers. This is a final light week for the team as there’s another two days off after that.
Only 18 days to the end of the season.
