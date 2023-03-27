FTB: Tick Tock

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

The clock is ticking down to the playoffs, as well as our time here at SB Nation coming to an end.

Also to my dog finally realizing I'm awake and he starts poking me with his nose to go for his morning walk. It's a race against time.

On the site news, we have five more days until we are shoved out of the nest, whether we can fly or not. Thankfully things behind the scenes are flapping their wings and the mother bird is vomiting the information into our mouths and this metaphor is getting gross. Things are working is what I mean.

There's some more info coming out later today for you to make the transition smooth and painless.

Related Fundraising for the Future

The playoff clocks are all hitting midnight at different times, so a quick rundown.

For the Newfoundland Growlers, their season ends April 15th, and they've already qualified. As of right now, they would play the Worcester Railers in round one.

The Toronto Marlies end their season on April 16th after a two game homestead against the Belleville Senators.

The Marlies have qualified for the AHL playoffs and right now would start off against the Rochester Americans.

The Leafs haven't technically qualified for the playoffs yet, but we've known for months they'll play the Tampa Bay Lightning in round one, barring a major collapse by either team.

The Leafs season ends with a trip to Madison Square Garden on April 13th. Nine more games.

Speaking of games, the Leafs beat the playoff hopeful Nashville Predators last night.

Auston Matthews is the man we all know and love once again.

Jake Muzzin is still around, helping out off the ice.

Around the leagues we had a goalie goal!

We might be biased, but @Fanti_29's goal got snubbed at #4 on today's #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Ejw2cQZTLV — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) March 26, 2023

Finally, as the clock on my dog not noticing the light from my phone hits midnight and the quiet whining for a walk begins, congratulations to the Toronto Six on winning their first PHF championship!

THE GOAL THAT ENDED IT AND GAVE THE TORONTO SIX THEIR FIRST ISOBEL CUP! pic.twitter.com/0bPSVMwpFk — PHF (@PHF) March 27, 2023

The Six join the Markham Thunder and Toronto Furies as women's hockey champions in Toronto, and it's great to have more trophies come home.

Enjoy your day everyone!

(I'm getting up, calm down)