Preview: Leafs host Panthers

Florida Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SN, BSFL

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 26 against the Nashville Predators, which Toronto won by a score of 3-2. The Leafs have a record of 44-20-9 so far.

The Florida Panthers last played an away game on March 27 against the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers lost by a score of 5-2, and their current league record is 36-31-7.

Them

Was that loss to Ottawa the end of any hope of playoffs? Florida is three points behind Pittsburgh with each team having eight games to go. That’s a tough job to get three more points than the Penguins in so few games.

Lines

Last Game (03/27) via Daily Faceoff

Eetu Luostarinen - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair

Carter Verhaeghe - Anton Lundell - Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg - Eric Staal - Sam Reinhart

Givani Smith - Colin White - Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal - Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky - likely starter

Alex Lyon

Us

The Leafs are five points ahead of Tampa with two games in hand. Believing the Lightning can take over second place involves a level of pessimism that is pathological. The Leafs are coasting to the end of the season, and job one is to not get hurt.

Lines

Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Michael Bunting - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Wayne Simmonds

Jake McCabe - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Mogan Rielly - Luke Schenn

Miroslav’s Dad - likely starter

Matt Murray

The Game

This is one of the final 10 games of the season.