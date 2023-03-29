Preview: Leafs host Panthers

Florida Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:30 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, SN, BSFL
The Leafs last game was an away game on March 26 against the Nashville Predators, which Toronto won by a score of 3-2. The Leafs have a record of 44-20-9 so far.
The Florida Panthers last played an away game on March 27 against the Ottawa Senators. The Panthers lost by a score of 5-2, and their current league record is 36-31-7.
Them
Was that loss to Ottawa the end of any hope of playoffs? Florida is three points behind Pittsburgh with each team having eight games to go. That’s a tough job to get three more points than the Penguins in so few games.
Lines
Last Game (03/27) via Daily Faceoff
Eetu Luostarinen - Aleksander Barkov - Anthony Duclair
Carter Verhaeghe - Anton Lundell - Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg - Eric Staal - Sam Reinhart
Givani Smith - Colin White - Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas
Sergei Bobrovsky - likely starter
Alex Lyon
Us
The Leafs are five points ahead of Tampa with two games in hand. Believing the Lightning can take over second place involves a level of pessimism that is pathological. The Leafs are coasting to the end of the season, and job one is to not get hurt.
Lines
Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Michael Bunting - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Wayne Simmonds
Jake McCabe - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Mogan Rielly - Luke Schenn
Miroslav’s Dad - likely starter
Matt Murray
The Game
This is one of the final 10 games of the season.
