Matthews, Tavares, and O’Reilly get banged up in loss to Canucks

So, the Leafs lost to the Canucks on Saturday night, a close game for most of the way that got away from the team at the end, resulting in a 4-1 loss. As you can tell by the headline, it wasn’t a great night on the injury front.
Auston Matthews took a shot to the knee/side of the leg that stung him hard. He was on the ice for a bit and forced him to miss a few shifts. He was back within half an hour. That said, it’s possibly another minor injury that’ll have to be managed.
that unprotected part got hit. Matthews needed help to get off the ice...
hopefully he's alright
Next up and next out, John Tavares took a jumping hit from the 6’6” Tyler Myers. Late and high, but no call. He took a second hit from Dakota Joshua, also a blindside and aimed high. JT did score the lone goal of the game for the Leafs and didn’t miss any time, but considering his injury history these were scary moments.
Tavares takes another hit
Tyler Myers catches Tavares
Ryan O’Reilly had the worst of the bunch, missing the entire third period after taking a Matthews shot to the hand in front of the net.
Ryan O'Reilly took a shot off the hand
JT’s goal
JOHN TAVARES
What a beautiful pass from Nylander
Canucks goals
a double deflection
Andrei Kuzmenko then Justin Holl
Elias Pettersson scores shorthanded
J.T. Miller makes it 3-1
Nils Aman makes it 4-1
Other Highlights
Hughes robs Matthews twice
Murray stretches out and stops the 2-on-0
Nylander forces the turnover and gets a breakaway on Demko
