Matthews, Tavares, and O’Reilly get banged up in loss to Canucks

It was not a good night for the Leafs.

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and center John Tavares (91) leave the bench as they celebrate win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

So, the Leafs lost to the Canucks on Saturday night, a close game for most of the way that got away from the team at the end, resulting in a 4-1 loss. As you can tell by the headline, it wasn’t a great night on the injury front.

Auston Matthews took a shot to the knee/side of the leg that stung him hard. He was on the ice for a bit and forced him to miss a few shifts. He was back within half an hour. That said, it’s possibly another minor injury that’ll have to be managed.

Next up and next out, John Tavares took a jumping hit from the 6’6” Tyler Myers. Late and high, but no call. He took a second hit from Dakota Joshua, also a blindside and aimed high. JT did score the lone goal of the game for the Leafs and didn’t miss any time, but considering his injury history these were scary moments.

Ryan O’Reilly had the worst of the bunch, missing the entire third period after taking a Matthews shot to the hand in front of the net.

