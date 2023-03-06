Maple Leafs recall two forwards

Sorry for the picture, either Twitter changes, SBN changes or technical failures meant I couldn’t embed this.

The Maple Leafs have recalled Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves and have sent Joe Woll to the Marlies.

With Woll off the roster, they have $850,000 in LTIR pool room. So that means someone is on LTIR or two forwards would not be recalled. One other possibility it that with Luke Schenn in Vancouver awaiting the arrival of a new Schenn, he might be designated non-roster.

