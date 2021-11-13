Saturday FTB: Buffalo Bound

It’s official, Joe Woll will make his NHL debut in Buffalo ... wait, does that count? Checking... yes, the official rules state that it does count in Buffalo, Arizona is technically the AHL this year, though.

Don’t worry about the goalie situation, though, this is fine:

Jack Campbell just completed his 13th game of the season in a span of 31 days.



Last season, Jack Campbell played his 13th game after a span of 3 months.



— David Alter (@dalter) November 13, 2021

In other news, the NHL stole Nylander’s goal, but they gave it to Kaše instead.

Pontus Holmberg moves to wing, but stays a second liner (!) for national team play in the first Euro Hockey Tour event. He is having another good year, and he is the guy your coach tells you to emulate. So work hard, everyone, and you too can have a bright yellow shirt.

Här är Tre Kronors laguppställning i dagens match mot Ryssland. SVT och Radiosporten sänder, nedsläpp kl 13:00. Välkommen! #TreKronor #KarjalaTournament

Sweden opened the tournament with a win against the Czechs and Holmberg got the first goal. Russia is playing the youth, this is the famous Matvei Michkov:

МИЧКОООООООВ!!!!

МИЧКОООООООВ!!!!

Легко и непринужденно Матвей засовывает «лакросс» и сравнивает счет в самом начале второго периода! И да, это его первая шайба за национальную сборную, 1:1

Meanwhile in the junior ranks:

Roni Hirvonen (TOR) will serve as the captain while Samuel Helenius (LAK) and Kasper Puutio (FLA) wear A in this tournament. #LeafsForever #LAKings #FlaPanthers

It is only 43 days to the start of the WJC. Canada plays on Boxing Day against the Czechs in Red Deer for their first game.

This is so heartwarming, it’s annoying:

#Flames defender Oliver Kylington chatted with netminder Dan Vladar after the Leafs' game-tying goal. "I just told him he was having a heck of a game and told him I was sorry. He said, 'Don't be sorry, you just scored for us.' But I just want us to win.... (cont'd)

The Marlies are back in action tonight, a late game our time, as they are in Chicago, and they finish up there tomorrow afternoon. After tonight’s game in Buffalo, the Leafs play again on Tuesday at home in the first of four games in five days ending in another back-to-back next weekend, with travel of course. Hope Woll is good tonight.

Have a good Saturday, everyone.